Sorrow a Sign that It’s Time for Change

Mata Amritanandamayi By

Children, knowingly or unknowingly, we seek happiness through every action. We long to be free from all sorrow. Our search, however, may not be an informed or mindful one. Every experience of sorrow carries a message. Suppose we accidentally touch a lighted stove and burn our hand while working in the kitchen. Suppose we did not feel pain. What would it be like? It is because we can feel pain that we are able to retract our hand at once from the stove. Likewise, the pain and sorrow that we suffer in daily life is a reminder that ‘it’s time for a change’. Usually, we try to make external changes and this might give us temporary reprieve, but if we wish to be free from sorrow once and for all, we must change our outlook and attitude radically

A devotee used to visit a mahatma regularly and complain about the problems in his life. One day, when he started complaining, the mahatma said, “Bring me a glass of water and a handful of salt.” When the man brought those items, the mahatma said, “Add half the salt into the water and stir well. Then drink the water and tell me how it tastes.” The devotee did as he was told and said, “It is too salty for consumption.” The mahatma then took him to a freshwater lake and said, “Drop the rest of the salt into this lake and then take a sip of the water.” The devotee took a sip and said that the water was fresh and pure. The mahatma asked him, “Isn’t the water salty?” The devotee replied, “Not at all.”

The mahatma then said, “Look, salt is like the sorrows of life, and fresh water, like our innate bliss. The water in the glass became undrinkable after you added just a little salt to it. But the same amount of salt made no difference to the freshness of the lake water. At present, your mind is as narrow as the glass. If you make it as expansive as the lake and awaken your inner happiness, then no sorrow can ever touch you.”

Happiness is our natural state. But when we give undue importance to matters that create sorrow, our mind becomes fixated on them. Let the birds of sorrow fly over your head, but never allow them to build a nest on it. Instead of brooding over problems all the time, engage yourself in creative work.

When compassion enters our actions, its waves begin to influence others as well. Such actions enable us to receive god’s grace. We all should have such a mind that does not swell in arrogance at success, does not falter at failure, delights in giving, and accepts criticism gracefully.

Those who have such a mind can never fail. And even if they do, those failures will not affect them within. The external situation may not always be favourable, but they will never internalise their disappointments. They will be grateful towards everything in life. They will be true to their conscience.

Help others in whatever way possible. The mind will then become expansive. The heavy burden of sorrow will leave you and you will experience the bliss of the self.

Children, knowingly or unknowingly, we seek happiness through every action. We long to be free from all sorrow. Our search, however, may not be an informed or mindful one. Every experience of sorrow carries a message. Suppose we accidentally touch a lighted stove and burn our hand while working in the kitchen. Suppose we did not feel pain. What would it be like? It is because we can feel pain that we are able to retract our hand at once from the stove. Likewise, the pain and sorrow that we suffer in daily life is a reminder that ‘it’s time for a change’. Usually, we try to make external changes and this might give us temporary reprieve, but if we wish to be free from sorrow once and for all, we must change our outlook and attitude radically A devotee used to visit a mahatma regularly and complain about the problems in his life. One day, when he started complaining, the mahatma said, “Bring me a glass of water and a handful of salt.” When the man brought those items, the mahatma said, “Add half the salt into the water and stir well. Then drink the water and tell me how it tastes.” The devotee did as he was told and said, “It is too salty for consumption.” The mahatma then took him to a freshwater lake and said, “Drop the rest of the salt into this lake and then take a sip of the water.” The devotee took a sip and said that the water was fresh and pure. The mahatma asked him, “Isn’t the water salty?” The devotee replied, “Not at all.” The mahatma then said, “Look, salt is like the sorrows of life, and fresh water, like our innate bliss. The water in the glass became undrinkable after you added just a little salt to it. But the same amount of salt made no difference to the freshness of the lake water. At present, your mind is as narrow as the glass. If you make it as expansive as the lake and awaken your inner happiness, then no sorrow can ever touch you.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Happiness is our natural state. But when we give undue importance to matters that create sorrow, our mind becomes fixated on them. Let the birds of sorrow fly over your head, but never allow them to build a nest on it. Instead of brooding over problems all the time, engage yourself in creative work. When compassion enters our actions, its waves begin to influence others as well. Such actions enable us to receive god’s grace. We all should have such a mind that does not swell in arrogance at success, does not falter at failure, delights in giving, and accepts criticism gracefully. Those who have such a mind can never fail. And even if they do, those failures will not affect them within. The external situation may not always be favourable, but they will never internalise their disappointments. They will be grateful towards everything in life. They will be true to their conscience. Help others in whatever way possible. The mind will then become expansive. The heavy burden of sorrow will leave you and you will experience the bliss of the self.