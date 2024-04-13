Living life with purpose

Is the animal world filled with so many problems like ours?

We know animals express fear, and they struggle and fight. They also express their love, affection and loyalty. But, one can speak with absolute conformity that no animal would have such problems as man has. Why do animals suffer fewer problems than humans?

What should the corporate people learn from the animal world? No one can say that animals are not intelligent. Evolution has never been a partial process wherein some were created ‘as always winners’, and some as ‘always victims’. No one can deny the fact that animals do not possess these feelings. They do possess, but never seem to be a victim to one or a combination of these emotions. Why is it so?

It is extremely easy to answer the above question by saying that animals are primitive, whereas human beings are highly evolved. It has nothing to do with evolution rather. It has something to do with the “need” and “purpose” of life. When one lives for a need, or lives with a need, one tends to suffer the most. Whereas, when one lives with a “purpose”, such sufferings do not affect one. The need is like the waves in the sea. Let us look at it from another angle. Needs are expressions of the desires. Our desires keep on coming like the waves in the ocean. Waves are created by the breeze in the atmosphere, which is nothing but our social conditioning. But if one lives with a purpose, then the purpose comes out of commitment; desires come out of fancy. The brain of human beings has always used desires and needs rather than pure commitment. Man has commitment, but it is muddled with multiple needs and hence he is in chaos.