The short of it: How brevity in communication elevates clarity, efficiency and spiritual quotient

Brevity is the soul of wit,’ said William Shakespeare. The celebrated playwright was very clear about the concept of conciseness. He betrayed a sharp understanding of the value of brevity in human communications.

In society, we often come across people who are 'persons of few words'. They are brief and to the point in their communication--written or spoken. And they are very effective communicators too. Others listen to them more intently and pay more credence to what they say.

The very fact that someone is brief with words immediately means that he has a clear comprehension of what he wants to convey. It means that he has clear intentions too and wishes to convey his message in a straightforward, matter-of-fact manner. It means further that he values his and others’ time. A person who is brief with his words is more businesslike and more professional. He desires to present the truth to the other party and not confuse or hoodwink him.

The modern business world is replete with systems and practices which use too many words for communication. The aggressive salesman, the intensely arguing lawyer, and the swanky and pompous CEO all exemplify this business culture. Outside of the world of business, we find politicians and religious leaders also high on rhetoric and extravagant with words. Spiritual practice stresses silence and the use of few words for expression. Brevity is beautiful. It conveys better and is received better.

When we talk of core truths and look for them in the scriptures, we find cryptic and concise expressions in the form of hymns. We find divine truths expounded in eloquent half- or one-liners. That's the way core principles are expressed. The best examples of this are the hymns of the primaeval scriptures called the Vedas. Divine truths are simple and need minimum words to express. Half-truths and falsities are complicated and can run into huge texts.

A transparent person will talk less. A morally upright person will show his character by his good actions which will speak louder than words. Sometimes, silence itself is more eloquent than speech.

It is because of the above-mentioned reasons that we need to cultivate brevity in our communication. There is another advantage associated with brevity. We spend less time and energy. Time is money and energy is the capacity to do productive work. Brevity affords a clear benefit even in purely material terms.

As stated above, being brief with words and expressions taxes your body and mind less. It conserves your vital energy which is then utilised in your intellectual refinement and spiritual growth. Brevity shows focus and concentration which are important ingredients of systematic working that leads to success. Brevity in speech and writing shows that you say what you mean and so harbour honest intentions. It indicates that you are more respectful of others, which means you will command more respect.