From divine deities to epic heroes: The celebration of dark complexion in ancient Indian lore

In India, and many countries across the world, it can be discerned that a fair complexion is considered beautiful, and a dark complexion is considered unattractive. The signs are visible in the media and society. It is no surprise that many people spend a lot of time and money on cosmetics that claim to lighten the skin tone. Dark-complexioned people face hurdles in many aspects of life, like matrimony and employment. Was this so in the ancient days too? What do the epics say about this?

Notably, most major Hindu male deities like Sri Ram, Sri Krishna and Lord Shiva are dark-skinned. They were not considered ugly. Sri Krishna’s name derives from the Sanskrit word krishna which means ‘dark.’ Krishna is said to be so attractive that he had the gopis of Gokula and Vrindavana in thrall. Most idols of Sri Krishna in temples across India show him as black.

In folk stories and songs, he is sometimes referred to as Ghana Shyama (as dark as the clouds), Shyama Sundara (the dark and beautiful), or simply as Shyama or Sanwara (meaning dark). All these names were given to Krishna in love, so we can say that people loved his dark complexion. Another person named Krishna was Vedavyasa, the creator of Mahabharata, whose real name was Krishna Dvaipayana which means the dark one born on an island.