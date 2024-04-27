From prey to predator: Embracing the winner's energy in corporate life

The energy domains of every individual generally fall under any of the four quadrants—victim pattern, sustainer/sustenance pattern, dreamer pattern and winner pattern. The energy dominance more often seen among people is the sustenance pattern and victim pattern. This does not exclude the possibility that other energy levels or patterns are absent in them. But the dominant energy level that drives people is either the sustenance pattern or the victim pattern.

If people fail to understand the pattern of their energy dominance and its key source, and fail to learn how to reprogramme the same, it can affect their lives badly. Some of you may wonder why only ‘sustenance’ and ‘victim’ energies are so rampantly prevalent among people. This is because larger proportions of the population are employees. They believe that they are at the mercy of the organisation—be it public or private.

Although many animals like deer, zebra etc. are prey species to many predators such as lion, panther, tiger, cheetah etc., none of the former live as victims of natural evolution. They are always alert, assertive and cautious. The emergency energy in them is exceptionally high. They always strive to live like winners and not as victims. The prey animals, to escape from the predator, believe in their strength and ability rather than the strength of the predator. As soon as young ones are born, they jump with joy and happiness in the dense forest despite keeping vigil against the impending danger.

Danger-free zone of life is impossible for any living being. Success does not lie in avoiding danger but in learning how to deal with danger and be a winner. This is how all animals deal with their lives.