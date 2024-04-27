From prey to predator: Embracing the winner's energy in corporate life
The energy domains of every individual generally fall under any of the four quadrants—victim pattern, sustainer/sustenance pattern, dreamer pattern and winner pattern. The energy dominance more often seen among people is the sustenance pattern and victim pattern. This does not exclude the possibility that other energy levels or patterns are absent in them. But the dominant energy level that drives people is either the sustenance pattern or the victim pattern.
If people fail to understand the pattern of their energy dominance and its key source, and fail to learn how to reprogramme the same, it can affect their lives badly. Some of you may wonder why only ‘sustenance’ and ‘victim’ energies are so rampantly prevalent among people. This is because larger proportions of the population are employees. They believe that they are at the mercy of the organisation—be it public or private.
Although many animals like deer, zebra etc. are prey species to many predators such as lion, panther, tiger, cheetah etc., none of the former live as victims of natural evolution. They are always alert, assertive and cautious. The emergency energy in them is exceptionally high. They always strive to live like winners and not as victims. The prey animals, to escape from the predator, believe in their strength and ability rather than the strength of the predator. As soon as young ones are born, they jump with joy and happiness in the dense forest despite keeping vigil against the impending danger.
Danger-free zone of life is impossible for any living being. Success does not lie in avoiding danger but in learning how to deal with danger and be a winner. This is how all animals deal with their lives.
What a corporate man needs to learn is that he should move quickly to winner mode from the victim or sustenance mode. Being a victim or striving for sustenance in the organisation never yields any reward and that is what all animals have to say to men in the corporate world. The victim thinkers transfer the gene of blame and pity to others. They always spread the disease of weakness, defencelessness, fatigue, hopelessness, lethargy, complaint, fear, uncertainty etc. On the other hand, the people with sustenance energy reveal nothing other than all politics and skirmishes within the organisation, just to safeguard their position. Any new entrant who happens to meet with any of these people gets infected easily and may perish forever.
The mother of every newborn calf will be affectionate and caring, and at the same time, extremely ferocious and powerful. The mother never sends the signal of weakness or fear to the new entrant. Be a winner and learn from animals, if you have any doubts.
Further, if you observe animals, however affectionate they may be to the young ones, at the right time they detach and let them free. They know the art of ‘letting go’ and giving the young ones freedom. What human beings must learn is to let go. I have observed cats and dogs in my ashram. They are protective of their young ones. At the same time, when the kittens/puppies are taken away, they allow so gracefully.
The corporates also have to learn to let go gracefully and respect others’ freedom and independence and, at the same time, operate as a team.
Swami Sukhabodhananda is an international management, spiritual & corporate guru.
