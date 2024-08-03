Conquest of Fear

Varma was afraid of flying. But he had to fly once. With fear he boarded the plane. He looked out of the window and posed as though he was very courageous. He told the person next to him, “I practically fly every week. Look at the terrible height we are at now. People look like ants.”

“The plane has not yet taken off and these are real size ants on the window”, said the other man next to him.

Fear speaks of us more than the situation. The object of fear is the subject. If a person is filled with fear, the object becomes an expression of fear. So, one has to learn to change oneself. Fear affects us, as we have not learned to be courageous. If at all one is courageous, it is more out of default than by design.

The greatness of fear shows us the littleness of our faith. The highway of fear is the shortest route to defeat. If one is victim of fear, it is a sure way of wasting the present. Fear emerges because there is lack of love. The problem with any absence is that you can’t do anything directly with it. You can’t do anything directly with it. You can’t do anything directly with darkness; you have to bring in light. So, bring in adventure and love and see how you stop being a victim of fear.

The more you give love the more you gain in love. The famous saying goes- “He gives not the best who gives the most but he gives the most who gives the best. If I cannot give bountifully, yet I will give freely and what I lack in my hand I will supply with my heart.” Understand that the power of love is God but unfortunately we have love for power. Love for power is EGO and it is Edging God Out.