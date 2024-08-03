Conquest of Fear
Varma was afraid of flying. But he had to fly once. With fear he boarded the plane. He looked out of the window and posed as though he was very courageous. He told the person next to him, “I practically fly every week. Look at the terrible height we are at now. People look like ants.”
“The plane has not yet taken off and these are real size ants on the window”, said the other man next to him.
Fear speaks of us more than the situation. The object of fear is the subject. If a person is filled with fear, the object becomes an expression of fear. So, one has to learn to change oneself. Fear affects us, as we have not learned to be courageous. If at all one is courageous, it is more out of default than by design.
The greatness of fear shows us the littleness of our faith. The highway of fear is the shortest route to defeat. If one is victim of fear, it is a sure way of wasting the present. Fear emerges because there is lack of love. The problem with any absence is that you can’t do anything directly with it. You can’t do anything directly with it. You can’t do anything directly with darkness; you have to bring in light. So, bring in adventure and love and see how you stop being a victim of fear.
The more you give love the more you gain in love. The famous saying goes- “He gives not the best who gives the most but he gives the most who gives the best. If I cannot give bountifully, yet I will give freely and what I lack in my hand I will supply with my heart.” Understand that the power of love is God but unfortunately we have love for power. Love for power is EGO and it is Edging God Out.
With love, negate the negative will and give yourself the loving energy. This is possible even if you love negative people. Start loving yourself, then love others as God resides in love. Love creates mystical fullness with all its problems. When you are full where the space for fear? Then learn to picture yourself as strong, good and loving.
Courage is like light that can eliminate the darkness of fear. In fact, courage is not the absence of fear but the conquest of fear. Fear should not be a full stop but a comma in the sentence of our lives. Plan step by step to be courageous. Start with the value of being adventurous. If you are afraid of mixing with people, then consciously try to mix with people. If fear persists at that time, be more conscious of that fear and see it as only a movement of thought. Let commitment to be courageous lead you rather than the thought of fear. Dis-identify with the thought of fear and learn to operate from being courageous. Slowly courage emerges like a body builder who develops his muscles.
After putting in the necessary effort to deal with the fear, include an element of miracle called prayer. Learn to believe in the impossible. The impossible is possible if you say it is possible. Let Prayer be the door for the impossible. Science unfolds the law of gravitation and religion reveals the law of grace. Prayer is making grace work for us. God is the ultimate poetry of life and prayer is the ultimate psath to it. Keep the mind pure so as to be available to the blessings of the Lord.
Janmashtami Free Online Celebration with Swami Sukhabodhananda Ji On August 26th, 2024.
Register: https://zfrmz.in/sXrpjM5WS6DdqZhLoJ01