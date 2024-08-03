The value of workplace wellness

To start with, let us see what a typical office day is like. So, as soon as the day begins, ask someone a customary ‘how are you?’ and the usual reply that comes in is ‘life’s just going on’ as if they are just dragging through it. Many old-timers who are always late, order tea as soon as they arrive in the office. The newness of the day is no kick-start to them as they are always in their own self-created world.

As tea is served, they lavishly splurge all the messy information of the day before and blame those who are not present there. Many employees soon pick up a distaste for such colleagues for “not doing their job properly.” They are just too burdened to peacefully manage with them and succumb to being judgmental, adding more load to their already burdened minds.

While criticising things that they have little control over—the sad ways of the world, the corruption at all levels, and the wrongs done by other people—they circulate so much waste and negative energy that the atmosphere in the office is hardly left with any zeal and goodwill to make a difference in areas where they really can.

Amidst this whole negativity, some honest employees, bubbling with creative energy, do put in a great effort but are often disappointed for yet being reprimanded or not being recognised through gestures or perks. On the other hand, overambitious and oversmart employees who are always on their toes, sneak into political discussions and play games of jealousy, hatred and animosity to win over in the race, making the air around stink with insecurity.

As a result of all these, while some employees return home tired from the sheer monotony of life, or are stressed out for never getting their due, others are drained out while climbing up the ladder by hook or by crook. At home too, where another set of tasks awaits them and people look forward to receiving love and time, these poor office-goers are unable to satisfy them or finish pending work for they always have the longest day.

After so much struggle packed in one single day, all that they need is a break. So, they log on to the internet or switch on the television and take in high-speed negative, wasteful information that unconsciously keeps their battery perpetually discharged.

It is quite strange that a place that is buzzing with action should have a positive and zealous environment rather than a negative or polluting environment. The reason for this is that very few of us today are driven by simply the joy of working. Not many of us have experienced the pure feeling of satisfaction and fulfilment that springs from doing a task well, on time and with honest intention.

It is priceless and keeps our minds charged and free from malice. It requires no external input, not even anyone’s recognition. To stay away from the negativity bug, one has to live an awakened life. A life where one consciously creates happiness and pledges to secure it even when situations and people turn adverse. At our workplace, which ought to be a place of creativity and healthy social exchange, one must practice tolerance and forgiveness and turn over a new leaf each day. Remember!

Workplaces have the potential to become an extended family if relations are nurtured with respect and the dignity of a human being is not compromised irrespective of his performance at work. We must realise that values and human touch are the core of our being, and unless our work culture is inclusive of them, our lives may get dried out over time.

The writer is a spiritual educator and columnist. He can be reached at nikunjji@gmail.com; www.brahmakumaris.com