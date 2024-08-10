From pleasure to peace

Where does happiness intersect with purpose and spirituality? It is only when one takes an exit from the highway of achievement, moves away from pleasure to find the real treasure, and realises that the foundation of happiness is peace, that one learns to live a life of contentment and fulfillment. One must stop zooming on the highway of achievement and take the exit towards fulfillment in life. That will bring peace. Taking an exit from a journey filled with successes and achievements towards fulfillment also initiates one on the path of spirituality to discover the purpose of life. Unless one is initiated into the path of spirituality, one will not be spiritually awakened and enlightened to be liberated from the triple suffering of the body, mind and ego. One will not realise the truth about birth, life, death, karma and happiness.

Only spirituality, self-realisation, and God-realisation can help us attain liberation from all the misery on this earth and freedom from the cycle of rebirth. When there is realisation, there will be no reincarnation, for the realisation of the truth leads to liberation, salvation, moksha or nirvana. It is sad that we, as human beings, live as the mind and experience fear, worry, stress, anxiety, regret, shame and guilt. We are slaves of our ego that creates the monsters of anger, hatred, jealousy, pride, greed and selfishness. When we realise ‘I am the Soul and not the body, mind, and ego that suffers,’ we attain freedom from all misery and pain because it is the body that suffers. We may feel physical pain, but having realised our true self, the pain will not cause suffering in us. We would accept circumstances as they are and choose to be happy in the moment. When we attain self-realisation, we don't have to suffer repeatedly.

When happiness is placed in its rightful place in life, one evolves to the third peak of Enlightenment and finds the purpose of life. When happiness intersects with spirituality, one reaches a state of eternal bliss and truth consciousness known as Sat-Chit-Ananda (truth-consciousness-bliss). When one experiences the state of Sat-Chit-Ananda, they experience eternal happiness, bliss, peace and everlasting joy. In this state, one does not experience suffering and sorrow. One enjoys the present moment without shuttling between yesterday and tomorrow. They realise that they are the divine spirit, the divine SOUL, and a manifestation of God, the Supreme Energy. The journey of spirituality reveals the purpose of life and, therefore, takes happiness to its ultimate peak, Enlightenment.

AiR - Atman in Ravi is a happiness ambassador, author, spiritual mentor and philanthropist

Spirituality is not an easy subject to understand.Most people find their path in spirituality when they try to discover their purpose in life

