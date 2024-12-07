Paying it forward

Even just one sincere smile can create a chain reaction of kindness that reaches across whole communities.

Children, a sweet smile on the face is an outward expression of the divine consciousness within. Where there is a sincere smile, there one will always find love, happiness, compassion and patience. A smile brightens up our life. A sincere smile is like a light that dispels the darkness of sorrow and disappointment from the hearts of others.

A man was standing by the roadside, looking dejected. Rejected by everyone, he had lost the will to live. A small girl passing by gave him a sweet smile. That smile comforted him to no end. The thought that there was at least one person in the world who would smile at him revitalised him.

He thought about a friend who had helped him years ago when he had been in trouble. He at once wrote a letter to his friend. When the friend received the letter from this man, whom he had not heard from for years, he was elated. He gave Rs 10 to a poor man, who bought a lottery ticket with it.

Wonder of wonders, his ticket won the jackpot! After he had claimed the prize money, he saw a sick beggar lying by the roadside. The man thought, “God blessed me with this money. Let me help this beggar.” He took the beggar to the hospital and paid for the treatment.

After the beggar recovered and was discharged, he saw a puppy that had fallen into a puddle of water. The wet puppy was too frail to walk. It was whining pitiably from cold and hunger. The beggar picked it up, wrapped it in his own clothes, and carried him on his shoulders. He made a small fire to warm the shivering pup and shared his food with it.

The food sated it and the fire warmed the puppy. Refreshed, it started following the beggar. When night fell, he went to a house and asked the owners if he could sleep there. They allowed him to spend the night in the outer veranda.