Epics for children | The greatest wonder in the world

Towards the end of their 12-year-long exile, the Pandavas were residing in Dwaitavana. While the brothers were sitting together, a Brahmana approached them and requested them to retrieve his churning rod, which had been used to light a fire through friction and had got stuck to a deer’s antlers. The five Pandavas swiftly rushed after the deer.

Despite a long pursuit, the deer evaded them and disappeared into the forest. The Pandavas were exhausted, hungry and thirsty. Yudhishthira asked Nakula to fetch water for everyone. He found a lake and was about to drink the water when an invisible voice said, “This lake is mine. First answer my question, and only then can you drink the water.”

Nakula was thirsty. Ignoring the voice, he drank the water and collapsed. Yudhishthira was concerned when Nakula did not return for a long time. One by one, he sent Sahadeva, Arjuna and Bhima to check on their brothers. They all tried to drink from the lake and collapsed like Nakula.

Finally, Yudhishthira went to find out what the matter was. He reached the lake and saw his brothers dead on its shore. He cried and sighed repeatedly. He did not suspect that the water could be poisoned because his dead brothers looked healthy. After some time, he too went into the lake to drink water. An invisible voice said, “I am a crane, and this is my lake. Answer my questions before drinking the water, or else you will be dead like your brothers.”