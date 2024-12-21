Devi Saraswati: Voice of poets

As per the Puranas, Lord Brahma was inspired by the desire to create the world. The universe was dark, and there was no sound. Brahma created light and sound, and various types of beings.

Thereafter, Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, came into being. She was dressed in a white sari, representing the quality of sattva (goodness). She had a crescent moon on her forehead. She had four hands, in which she held a book, a rosary, a water pot and a veena.

Saraswati said to Brahma, ‘As you are my elder brother, fix a place for my abode.’

Brahma said, ‘Go and live in the mouths of the poets in the form of poetry to enable them to compose various scriptures.’

Saraswati said, ‘How can I reside in the mouths of all the poets of this world? You should decide on a more reasonable place for me.’

Brahma said, ‘Go and find the most able person in the three lokas (worlds). Reside in his mouth. Through your grace, he will be the guide of all future poets.’

Saraswati commenced the search for a suitable person in the entire universe. She was searching on earth in Bharatavarsha when she came across the great Rishi Valmiki. The Rishi was serene and shining like fire. After taking a bath in the river Tamasa and worshipping the gods, he was walking in the forest, followed by his disciples.

Suddenly, he saw a male bird, pierced by the arrow of a hunter, fall down before him. He also heard the pitiful cries of the female companion of the bird. The Rishi was plunged into deep sorrow at this. His disciples were greatly surprised to see the generally unruffled Rishi get so disturbed by a small incident.

Saraswati, who was watching him from above, decided to relieve him of his sorrow by helping him express it. She entered his mouth in the form of poetic inspiration, and he addressed the hunter with a perfectly formed couplet.