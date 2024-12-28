The secret to fulfillment

Life without purpose is like a body without a soul. Isn’t it true? So, what is the purpose of our life? This question has been a matter of contemplation for many philosophers, scientists, sociologists and saints since ages. And yet, to our wonder, each one of us has a different and creative answer to it. For instance, if you ask a kid, he would say life is all about eating, drinking and sleeping. A youngster would say, “Just chill and have a kick; that’s what I want from life.” In short, every individual will have their own version of an answer to this question.

The dictionary defines ‘purpose’ as the reason for which something exists or is done, made or used. To understand in simple words, one can say that if we are born, then how are we putting it to use? There can be many different ways, right? Like, some individuals live with a single-point principle of extracting more and more out of life.

Such people’s sole objective is to derive whatever they can from everything and everyone as if the whole world is meant for them and everything should serve them. It is like living at the cost of others. Then there are some who live by the principle of ‘live and let live’. This transactional approach has become a norm for many in today’s fast-paced world.

Lastly, there are a rare few individuals who adhere to the principle of ‘living for others’. Such people’s approach in life is to simply give.

Apparently, for most of us to live by such a principle in today’s scenario—where every relation is on a give-and-take basis—it is the most difficult lifestyle to emulate. However, as a matter of fact, the ‘giving principle’ is in conformity with the universe.

Just looking around us reveals a clear picture: everything is giving. For instance, the bulb or lights in a room give us light. The chair or the couch where we may be sitting provides us comfort. The sun offers heat and light. The flowers in the garden spread their fragrance selflessly. And the Supreme Almighty, universally known as the ultimate giver, fulfils all our wishes.