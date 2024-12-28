The secret to fulfillment
Life without purpose is like a body without a soul. Isn’t it true? So, what is the purpose of our life? This question has been a matter of contemplation for many philosophers, scientists, sociologists and saints since ages. And yet, to our wonder, each one of us has a different and creative answer to it. For instance, if you ask a kid, he would say life is all about eating, drinking and sleeping. A youngster would say, “Just chill and have a kick; that’s what I want from life.” In short, every individual will have their own version of an answer to this question.
The dictionary defines ‘purpose’ as the reason for which something exists or is done, made or used. To understand in simple words, one can say that if we are born, then how are we putting it to use? There can be many different ways, right? Like, some individuals live with a single-point principle of extracting more and more out of life.
Such people’s sole objective is to derive whatever they can from everything and everyone as if the whole world is meant for them and everything should serve them. It is like living at the cost of others. Then there are some who live by the principle of ‘live and let live’. This transactional approach has become a norm for many in today’s fast-paced world.
Lastly, there are a rare few individuals who adhere to the principle of ‘living for others’. Such people’s approach in life is to simply give.
Apparently, for most of us to live by such a principle in today’s scenario—where every relation is on a give-and-take basis—it is the most difficult lifestyle to emulate. However, as a matter of fact, the ‘giving principle’ is in conformity with the universe.
Just looking around us reveals a clear picture: everything is giving. For instance, the bulb or lights in a room give us light. The chair or the couch where we may be sitting provides us comfort. The sun offers heat and light. The flowers in the garden spread their fragrance selflessly. And the Supreme Almighty, universally known as the ultimate giver, fulfils all our wishes.
This principle of ‘giving’ leads us to yet another principle—‘nothing in this world exists for itself.’ For instance, the fruits growing on the tree are not eaten by the tree. The well or the river never drinks its own water. The sun does not use its own heat and light.
The comfort provided by an armchair is not meant for it. Nothing has a utility by itself. It is of value only when it serves others. Hence, as human beings who are considered the best creations of the Creator, we too should feel happy and joyous in giving and helping others. There is always a feeling of burden or obligation when we are at the receiving end of any favour, material or otherwise.
This law holds true: “As you give, so shall you receive.” Therefore, the wise remind us to “get respect, give respect,” to “get love, give love,” and to “get blessings, give blessings.” Hearing all this, many would question whether it is possible to live or work without motivation. They may wonder, is it even worth working for something without expecting anything in return? Well! The truth is that if we focus solely on rewards before performing an action, the action becomes vitiated.
It’s unfortunate, but the harsh reality of our times is that most people do good only if they foresee getting something in return. In contrast, the correct approach is: a good action must be performed simply because it is a good action. Moreover, giving does not diminish our value; in fact, it enhances it.
When we contribute to others’ well-being, we create a ripple effect of positivity that invariably circles back to us. Imagine a world where every person performs acts of kindness without expecting anything in return. Wouldn’t it transform our collective experience of life into something more meaningful and joyful?
We must understand that, as human beings, our purpose lies in working towards the betterment of our souls at every step. As the soul reaches its original, perfect and pure state, the actions performed reflect that virtuous state. When we act from a place of purity and selflessness, we elevate not only ourselves but also the people and situations around us.
The purer the soul and its actions, the greater the happiness experienced by the one who performs the actions and those at the receiving end. Therefore, cultivate good wishes for everyone, and you’ll naturally attract good wishes in return.
Let us make it our purpose to be happy and spread happiness! In doing so, we align ourselves with the universe’s natural rhythm, where giving and receiving are but two sides of the same coin. Remember! Defining and living with a purpose transforms our existence into something meaningful. Whether your purpose is to create, serve or simply share kindness, let it be something that uplifts you and those around you. Because true fulfilment lies not in what we take but in what we give.
The author is a spiritual educator. He can be reached at nikunjji@gmail.com; www.brahmakumaris.com
