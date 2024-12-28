Transforming trigunas

There are three gunas: Satvaguna, Rajoguna and Tamoguna. Satvaguna refers to a samskara that is pure and works towards purity. For example, the very thought or samskara that inspires you to study the Gita or the Upanishads for transformation. Anything that involves purity, goodness or transformation, such as religious activities or a religious propensity, is considered Satvaguna.

Rajoguna refers to activities that involve restlessness and ego- centred actions. The third is Tamoguna, which is characterised by laziness and indolence. We are not always purely Satvik, Rajasic or Tamasic. While I may predominantly be Satvik, I might exhibit Tamasic tendencies at certain times.

To change your actions, you have to work on changing your gunas. If you don’t, you risk being a hypocrite. You may appear to be a great yogi, but in reality, your mind will remain a bhogi (pleasure-seeking individual).

How does one change samskaras? Marriage is a samskara, your first night with your partner is a samskara, and pregnancy is a samskara. Therefore, changing a samskara is not an easy task. In Hindu culture, we have ‘Shodasha Samskaras’—sixteen methods for transforming samskaras. It is a very deep study. Only by changing samskaras can you transform, not by merely controlling or freely indulging yourself.

We know two approaches: one is to always control, and the other is to freely indulge, licentiously, which does not help. Look at people who practice excessive self-control for health; they behave as though seated on a flaming fire. Constantly controlling themselves, they can hardly smile, and even if they do, it’s a stressed, forced smile, as if they’re doing bullwork. Others indulge, following the philosophy of Charvaka, which says:

“Yavat jeevet sukham jeevet Rinam kritva ghritam pibet

Bhasmibhutasya dehasya punragamanam kutah”

As long as you are living, live happily—eat lots of ghee. And if you can’t afford it, borrow, beg or steal, but eat. Some may argue that this will lead to papa (sin), but then, who will return after the body is burned?