Art of self-encouragement

A kid was playing marbles, not confident of himself, wondering whether he would win his game or not. The movement of his body was a reflection of his parents’ diffidence. He was carrying the genes of his parents. The marble accidentally fell from the terrace to the ground on which was a fire lit by the villagers. The flame of fire mysteriously conveyed to him a message: “Be like me; I am not attached to diamond or marble, both are the same. I know how to burn and at the same time give light and warmth.” The boy was amazed at the clarity which was showered on him.

People become what they encourage and not what you nag them to be or what you expect them to be. It is better to err when you act out of encouragement than to be indifferent. If you didn’t have the fire of encouragement within you, how can you warm others?

The most anti-social element in us is a lack of encouragement. It stops giving warmth to oneself and others. Our inner self-talk is a great source of our strengths and weaknesses. Our affirmations should come from powerful beliefs. If you believe you are not lucky but go on affirming that you are lucky, then that self-talk gets diluted by your belief. It is like putting one step forward and two steps backward. Let your self-talk be backed by your positive beliefs. Your belief should be based on good values, which do not harm you and others. If you do all this, you are encouraging yourself.