Epics for children: Could a lie be better than a truth?

The Mahabharata tells the story of a Brahmin called Kausika who had taken a vow to always tell the truth. Once, when he was meditating in the forest, a young couple ran past him. Kausika noticed them. A little while later, a group of armed robbers came running. They stopped and asked Kausika which way the couple had escaped. Kausika understood the situation and the danger to the couple if he spoke the truth. Yet, due to his vow, he told the robbers. The robbers caught up with the couple and robbed and killed them. Kausika had to go to hell after death.

This is a curious situation where somebody went to hell for telling the truth. Would it have been better for Kausika to tell a lie? What about telling others to lie? For example, a parent might send their young child to ward off an unwelcome visitor at the door and tell a lie that they are not at home.