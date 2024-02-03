Starting early with spirituality

Spirituality involves a connection with something larger than oneself, resulting in positive emotions and self-belief. In a country like India, religions, irrespective of the faiths, aim to promote spiritual unity within and between humans. Engaging with spiritual communities or meditation centres encourages the sharing of experiences and knowledge, ultimately leading to enlightenment and the development of inner confidence.
In the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Shri Krishna emphasises the importance of spiritual qualities, including humbleness, self-control and humility, which purify the soul and develop personality. Self-confidence is an attitude that can be built through firm faith, recognition of one’s abilities, positive relationships and kindness. Hard work and self-confidence are the best medicines against failure. Early exposure to the spiritual wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita can profoundly boost children’s self-confidence and foster their holistic personal growth. Let’s explore the avenues through which children can become confident in life through spirituality:
Nurture a positive environment
Being well-versed with the principles of holy scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita instils positive thoughts in children. Gita teaches us that saintly virtues are endowed on those with a divine nature filled with personality traits like fearlessness, purity of mind, steadfastness in spiritual knowledge, charity, control of the senses, sacrifice, study of the sacred books, austerity and straightforwardness. Having adopted these values, one can be a more confident and disciplined individual in the long run.
Promotion of gratitude
The Bhagavad Gita offers insights into life’s inherent challenges, portraying a world filled with sorrows. Yet, equipped with the sacred scripture’s wisdom, one can skillfully navigate through any situation. The phrase ‘māmanusmara yuddhy’ teaches us that engaging in continuous devotion to God leads to a purified mind, liberated from māyā. It makes one receive divine grace, unlimited bliss, knowledge and love. This helps develop a sense of gratitude and build a strong character.
Developing a sense of purpose
The Gita teaches us the nature of life. It gives confidence to children to fight in all situations. This is a timeless guide that promotes faith and devotion towards higher powers, causes and purpose. It teaches principles of dharma, detachment, self-improvement, equanimity, compassion, resilience, yoga, honesty, service and faith, guiding children towards fulfilling, purpose-driven lives.
Instilling values
With the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, parents can instil spiritual values in children such as kindness, empathy and compassion, promoting a strong moral foundation that boosts confidence. The Gita teaches children about duty and righteousness, fostering a strong ethical foundation from an early age.
Supporting positive affirmations
Parents should encourage the use of positive affirmations among children to build their self-image and reinforce confidence. As the popular quote goes, “When wealth is lost, nothing is lost; when health is lost, something is lost and when character is lost, all is lost”; similarly, if someone loses confidence s/he will lose everything. Embarking on the path of spirituality from a very early stage can be a building pillar in making children confident.
To become confident through the path of spirituality, children should foster a healthy relationship with family, peers and mentors, which will provide them with a support system that can significantly contribute towards boosting their overall confidence. Parents and mentors of the children should lead by example and demonstrate confidence in their own actions and decisions thereby becoming a positive role model for children to emulate. Through holy scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita, parents can introduce their children to strong personalities like Krishna and Arjuna. It will guide them to be spiritually enlightened while also emulating a strong character.
The author is a spiritual guru and treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust