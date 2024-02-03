Starting early with spirituality

Supporting positive affirmations

Parents should encourage the use of positive affirmations among children to build their self-image and reinforce confidence. As the popular quote goes, “When wealth is lost, nothing is lost; when health is lost, something is lost and when character is lost, all is lost”; similarly, if someone loses confidence s/he will lose everything. Embarking on the path of spirituality from a very early stage can be a building pillar in making children confident.

To become confident through the path of spirituality, children should foster a healthy relationship with family, peers and mentors, which will provide them with a support system that can significantly contribute towards boosting their overall confidence. Parents and mentors of the children should lead by example and demonstrate confidence in their own actions and decisions thereby becoming a positive role model for children to emulate. Through holy scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita, parents can introduce their children to strong personalities like Krishna and Arjuna. It will guide them to be spiritually enlightened while also emulating a strong character.

The author is a spiritual guru and treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust