Redefining Success: Let our growth help others grow

Children, until recently, sacrifice and simplicity were regarded as ideals of life. That vision of life has changed. Today, the goal for most people is to make as much money as possible and to enjoy material pleasures. For many, success in life is taking as much as possible from society while giving as little as they can.

In reality, there ought to be a harmonious balance between the individual and society. If we take anything from society or nature, we are obliged to give something back. If each person strives to give more than he or she takes, peace, unity and prosperity will prevail in society.

Whether towards our family or society, our attitude towards everyone and everything has become business-minded. Even our relationship with God has become like this. Our attitude towards God and the guru ought to be one of total surrender. Instead, we calculate even in their presence, wondering how we can gain from them.