Redefining Success: Let our growth help others grow

Children, until recently, sacrifice and simplicity were regarded as ideals of life. That vision of life has changed. Today, the goal for most people is to make as much money as possible and to enjoy material pleasures. For many, success in life is taking as much as possible from society while giving as little as they can.
In reality, there ought to be a harmonious balance between the individual and society. If we take anything from society or nature, we are obliged to give something back. If each person strives to give more than he or she takes, peace, unity and prosperity will prevail in society.
Whether towards our family or society, our attitude towards everyone and everything has become business-minded. Even our relationship with God has become like this. Our attitude towards God and the guru ought to be one of total surrender. Instead, we calculate even in their presence, wondering how we can gain from them.
Amma remembers a story. Once, a rich businessman went on a cruise. Suddenly, there was a terrible storm. The captain of the ship announced that their chances of survival were slim. Everyone on board started praying. The businessman prayed, “O Lord, if
I survive, I shall sell my five-star hotel and donate 75 per cent of the money to You. Please save me!”
Miraculously, the sea became calm at once, and everyone reached the destination safely. The businessman was disturbed. He thought “Oh dear, if I sell the hotel, I can earn at least one crore rupees. I have pledged 75 per cent of the sales to the Lord. Do I really need to give him so much? What to do?”
He started pondering on ways to get out of this quandary. The next day, an advertisement appeared in the newspaper: “Five-star hotel for sale. Price: One rupee only!”
There was a huge demand to buy the hotel. The businessman announced, “I am selling this hotel for a rupee. However, there is one condition: the person who wishes to purchase the hotel must also buy my dog, which is priced at one crore rupees.”
Eventually, the hotel was sold. The businessman then went to the temple and offered 75 paisa to the Lord. Such is the attitude many people have. They are ready to cheat even God to gain their own ends.
We see the world today with the eyes of a businessman. No matter what the sphere, we seek only our own advancement. We might make progress with such an attitude, but such progress is dangerous. Cancer cells grow unchecked and, as a result, cause the individual’s death.
Similarly, ‘progress’ that is detrimental to society is never true progress. Eventually, it will cause the destruction of both the individual and society. Everyone has the right to grow and expand. However, our growth should also help others grow.
A bird that is resting on a dry, fragile twig is always ready to fly up, because it knows that the twig could break at any moment. In the same way, even if we live in this world doing all types of actions, we should always be alert, ready to fly to the world of the Self, knowing that nothing in this world is eternal. If we truly understand this, nothing can bind us or make us sorrowful.
The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian