The Ascent of Man

Evolution, as a general term, is used in the context of sentient beings belonging to the wide spectrum of life. Scientific research and observations by human beings spanning thousands of years have led to the current understanding and belief that lower-order living beings have gradually evolved into those of the highest order in nature. The human species is supposedly at the highest rung of evolution. Among the majority of the global population today, the theory of survival of the fittest holds ground. But there is a caveat; there are many who go by the traditional scriptural belief that all the multitudinous species of plants and animals were created by an omnipotent and omniscient creator. And they have existed in this form for billions of years. With this belief, there also exists the understanding that eternal metaphysical truths explain the creation and operation of the vast material universe with its inanimate matter, countless animate living beings with souls and one infinite omnipresent spiritual entity called god. It is now for the enlightened human beings to hold on to a belief which is consonant with reality and can explain logically what all we observe in this world and elsewhere in the universe. This explanation is supposedly scientific and rational. If we glean through the pages of ancient scriptures called Vedas which are widely understood to be primeval scriptures of humanity, we shall find that at the beginning of the creation of the material universe, living beings of various forms were created as we see them today.

Evolution, therefore, applies to the spiritual element in these living beings rather than the physical element. Actually, it is the evolution of knowledge. It is also the evolution of character and propensity to perform good karmas—actions which are conducive to universal harmony, stability and happiness. If we try to understand evolution in these terms, many mysteries of the material world unfold and many riddles of the universe get solved. Thus the difference between a dog and a human being is that of degree of evolution, but this evolution refers to the spiritual element in both man and dog—the soul. In other words, the human soul is far more evolved than the soul of a dog.

Let us further try to understand the elements of this degree of evolution which we have talked of above. Human actions in this universe attract equal and opposite reactions. This is the infallible and inviolable law of karmic retribution that is operative throughout the vast universe. Thus human actions, which are virtuous and aid in the maintenance or enhancement of peace, harmony and happiness all around, create positive indentation on the soul leading to its refinement and evolution. On the other hand, vicious actions by human beings—actions which do not promote peace and harmony but create disorder, chaos, instability and disharmony—attract a negative retribution. This negative retribution is in the nature of a correction of regression of the soul which binds it into the physical bodies of lower animals or otherwise makes it liable to undergo punishment even in human existence. Evolution, therefore, clearly refers to the incremental and progressive accretion of experiential knowledge held by the living soul in its eternal journey.