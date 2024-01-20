Excellence through commitment

Commitment is the language of the wise; complaint is the language of the fools. Commitment is a responsibility and also includes accountability. In life, one should be responsible as well as accountable. Generally, one takes responsibility without accountability; this weakens one’s being. Our weaknesses result in disappointment. Disappointment should be cremated and not garlanded. People derive sadistic pleasure from disappointment. This is a primitive pleasure, like a grown-up boy sucking his thumb.

The greatest strength comes from the energy of commitment and brings in excellence in all walks of life. Few people traverse the road of success without a puncture or two, but it is a commitment to excellence that takes them through.

Commitment is not being ‘stuck’, but it is an integration of one’s being. For example, if you are committed to honouring your word, then the ‘lower self’ in you will discourage you not to justify the failure in not keeping up your promise. If your energies are low, you will be sucked into its logic and reasoning. But if you follow the ‘higher self’, the ‘lower self’ will be like a servant serving the master. Slowly the ‘lower self’ will be integrated with the higher. In such a state, there will be integrity. Without integrity, life is shallow.