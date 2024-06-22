Why do we create problems?

Two Pakistani prisoners in India who were released were talking at the marketplace in Lahore. “Have you forgotten the Indians?” asked one Pakistani of the other, who was a soldier in their army.

“No, I have neither forgotten nor forgiven them,” replied the soldier. “In that case, you are still in prison,” replied his friend.

To forgive is a deep letting go of dislike. Any form of dislike or hatred is a subtle prison without walls. We suffer in these prisons. One feels suffocated and one does not know why one feels so.

The spaces of our psychological prison have no walls but they do exist. Look deeply into the eyes of the people with jealousy, anger, dislike and greed. You find in them a world of misery despite material excesses.

One feels lost, if one has not found oneself. We are busy finding things outside and fail to see who the seeker is. Who am I? We are seeking, but who is the seeker? When you say I am not spiritual, do you know what is meant by being spiritual? Spiritual is the one who is seeking the spirit. You are not just the body, there is a spirit which makes the body alive. Unless you discover that you will be lost. It is good that you feel lost. The lost feeling is telling you to find yourself.

What do you mean when you say I am sensuous? We have to use our senses, even a spiritual person has to use the senses…. while eating, walking, hearing music. But living your life only with the senses and not seeing the sense organs alive is not wise. So, your feeling of being lost is telling you something good. Go deep into that feeling and you find that some intelligence is giving you messages.

You go on creating problems as the mind is not happy with what is. Your greed creates an illusion of fulfilment and tells you that the future is better than the present. Your mind creates an illusion your past should have been like this or that, and that makes you incomplete. So, with such a mind you cannot expect the fragrance of a rose flower around.

Your mind is not trained to see the joy of acceptance. With a non-accepting mind, every grey hair in your beard, every wrinkle on your cheeks is an expression of sorrow. This mind has to be changed.

A wise man has the secret key for converting everything into heaven. He has the alchemy to transform worry into wisdom and frustration into fascination. He takes every opportunity as a ladder of growth. But an unwise person has the key to convert heaven into hell.