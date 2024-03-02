Clarity and knowledge

Whenever you get confused in listening, be happy. Because it is confusion that leads to clarity. Clarity becomes your strength and hence Vidya Shakti.

Please understand that the words that I quote are not clarity. The words are not the meaning. The word is only an indicator indicating the indicated, which is other than the indicator. The word is only the pointer pointing to the pointed, which is other than the pointer. Therefore, don’t catch the words, catch the meaning. The meaning cannot be caught by words.

There was a trader who sold rabbits. One day he gave a rabbit to his servant and said, “Go and deliver the rabbit to a lady and bring the cash in return. Here is the address.” The servant, while going through a crowded marketplace, happened to collide with a man coming from the opposite direction. He fell and the rabbit escaped.

The servant merely stood, watching the rabbit running away. The onlookers said, “Hey, you idiot! Run and catch the rabbit!”

But the servant said unperturbed, “So what, if the rabbit ran away? Where will the rabbit go? I still have the address given by my boss safe with me.”