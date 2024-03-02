The divine and the demonic

O scion of Bharata, these are the saintly virtues of those endowed with a divine nature—fearlessness, purity of mind, steadfastness in spiritual knowledge, charity, control of the senses, sacrifice, study of the sacred books, austerity, and straightforwardness; non-violence, truthfulness, absence of anger, renunciation, peacefulness, restraint from fault-finding, compassion toward all living beings, absence of covetousness, gentleness, modesty, and lack of fickleness; vigour, forgiveness, fortitude, cleanliness, bearing enmity toward none, and absence of vanity.

The above qualities are called daivi sampat (divine virtues). In verse 4, he lists the qualities of a demoniac nature, called asuri sampat:

dambho darpo ’bhimānaśh cha krodhah pārushyam eva cha |

ajñānam chābhijātasya pārtha sampadam āsurīm ||

O Partha, the qualities of those who possess a demonic nature are hypocrisy, arrogance, conceit, anger, harshness, and ignorance.

Sri Krishna goes on to list other qualities in further verses, like pretension, cruelty, impurity, absence of religious discipline, absence of truthfulness, absence of faith in God, endless desire for sense pleasure, delusion, false values, worry, attachment, greed, egoism, and slander.