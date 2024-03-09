Embracing stoicism

In today’s fast-paced world filled with constant distractions and unforeseen challenges, the philosophy of Stoicism offers a beacon of timeless wisdom. Originating in ancient Greece and further developed in Rome, Stoicism remains as relevant today as it was over two millennia ago. Rooted in principles of self-control, resilience, and virtue, it provides a practical guide for navigating the complexities of modern life.

The foundational teachings of Stoicism can be traced back to the likes of Zeno of Citium, Epictetus and Marcus Aurelius. Zeno, the founder of Stoicism, believed in living in accordance with nature, emphasising the importance of rationality and self-discipline. Epictetus, a former slave-turned-philosopher, taught that happiness lies in our ability to control our perceptions and responses to external events. Marcus Aurelius, the Roman emperor and Stoic philosopher, exemplified the principles of duty, humility and acceptance in the face of adversity.

One of the central tenets is the distinction between what is within our control and what is not. As Epictetus famously wrote, “Some things are within our power, while others are not. Within our power are opinion, motivation, desire, aversion, and, in a word, whatever is of our own doing; not within our power are our body, our property, reputation, office, and, in a word, whatever is not of our own doing.” This encourages individuals to focus their energy on what they can influence, rather than wasting time and effort on what is beyond their control.