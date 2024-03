Children, stress is now a common problem that affects even small children. When a machine becomes overheated, it will malfunction. In the same way, tension adversely affects our mental capabilities and efficiency. It is natural to become stressed in unfavourable circumstances or when faced with danger. But if we are always stressed, it will impair our very functionality.

Frequent stress not only affects our ability to act, it also causes all kinds of diseases. Instead, if the mind is calm and peaceful, we will be able to think clearly and assess situations properly.

Once, a farmer lost his watch in a haystack. He was very fond of the watch, which his grandfather had given him as a birthday present when he was a child. He rummaged through the haystack for a long time. Failing to find his watch, he became disheartened and stopped searching.

There were children playing football nearby. Approaching them, he asked them if they would help him find his watch. The children combed through the haystack but failed to find the watch.

When the farmer had almost given up hope, one of the children came up to him and asked for another chance to find the watch. The farmer agreed. The boy went into the barn where the hay was stored. A few minutes later, he came out with the missing watch.

The farmer was astonished. When he asked the boy the secret of his success, the boy said, “For some time, I just sat still on the floor and listened carefully. In the silence, I heard the ticking sound of the watch coming from one corner of the haystack. Then it was easy to find the watch.”