Embracing the 'Now': The meditative path to true success and fulfillment

You are destroyed by your greed to become successful. You have to understand the insanity of your greed,” said the Master.

“Can you dwell a little more and throw more light,” asked the student.

“When a frog is placed in boiling water, it tries to jump out immediately. If it is placed in normal water and then slowly heated, slowly it will die.”

“Your greed to be successful has to be watched carefully,” cautioned the master

“Men don’t plan to be failures. They simply fail to plan to be successful,” said William A Ward.

Most people lack commitment to call on their untapped potential. Most settle down to be a mediocre in life and complain for the rest of their life; while the daring few go on making changes for succeeding in their endeavour.

Let us look at life in a different perspective. Learn to meditate on life itself. For some, this may be shocking to grasp. Learn not be lost in one’s goal and not to lose sleep. Learn not to withdraw from life out of fear of going through difficulties in achieving one’s goal. Meditation need not be a withdrawal from life.

Neither it is concentration, where one forces one’s life energy to conform to a pattern set by your mind and thus get bound by its own ideal. This conformity to an ideal, to your discipline is a subtle kind of escape from the actuality of “what is”.

Man seeks reality through success and fantasies and thus gets caught in acquisition. One is lost in acquiring more and more for deep within one is empty. One needs a meditative alertness to see this fact.