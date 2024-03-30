Epic for Children: Excess of anything is bad

In ancient Vedic texts, dharma (ethical behaviour), artha (money) and kama (pleasure) are mentioned as the three objectives to be pursued in this world. The fourth objective of moksha (liberation) was added later, in the Upanishadic age. Dharma means the right way of living life that maintains order in the world. It includes being virtuous and contributing positively to society. Artha, or material prosperity, provides the security needed to lead a comfortable life. It is not necessary or recommended to be poor to be spiritual. The pursuit of pleasure drives most human activities. There is nothing wrong with seeking pleasures as long as one is not addicted to them.

The four objectives are not contradictory to each other; rather they support one another. There is nothing wrong with making efforts towards these objectives till we are not doing it in excess. A balance must be maintained among the goals. Excessive focus on any one goal at the cost of others is detrimental in the long run.

Shukraniti, a dharmashastra said to be written by Guru Shukracharya, says:

Ati daanen daaridrayam tiraskaaro atilobhaatah |

Ati aagrahannarasyev maurkhyam sanjaayate khalu ||

Meaning: Poverty comes through excessive charity; insult through excessive greed; and foolishness is born of excessive zeal.