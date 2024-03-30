Epic for Children: Excess of anything is bad

In ancient Vedic texts, dharma (ethical behaviour), artha (money) and kama (pleasure) are mentioned as the three objectives to be pursued in this world. The fourth objective of moksha (liberation) was added later, in the Upanishadic age. Dharma means the right way of living life that maintains order in the world. It includes being virtuous and contributing positively to society. Artha, or material prosperity, provides the security needed to lead a comfortable life. It is not necessary or recommended to be poor to be spiritual. The pursuit of pleasure drives most human activities. There is nothing wrong with seeking pleasures as long as one is not addicted to them.
The four objectives are not contradictory to each other; rather they support one another. There is nothing wrong with making efforts towards these objectives till we are not doing it in excess. A balance must be maintained among the goals. Excessive focus on any one goal at the cost of others is detrimental in the long run.
Shukraniti, a dharmashastra said to be written by Guru Shukracharya, says:
Ati daanen daaridrayam tiraskaaro atilobhaatah |
Ati aagrahannarasyev maurkhyam sanjaayate khalu ||
Meaning: Poverty comes through excessive charity; insult through excessive greed; and foolishness is born of excessive zeal.
The key lesson here is to avoid ati—excess of anything. When one is trying to earn money, one should not use just any kind of means to earn it. The objective of artha must be subjected to that of dharma—money must be earned but by ethical means. Today is the age of the mega-corporation. If a powerful organisation focuses only on maximising profits and does not care about the impact of its actions on the society and environment, it will be disastrous. The Google motto of “Do no evil” is a good example of the pursuit of artha being subject to dharma. Similarly, pleasure cannot be pursued unless it is supported by artha. If one wishes to do a religious or charitable activity, then too one requires artha. One needs to maintain harmony among the various objectives, not leaning excessively towards any one of them. It is not that if we indulge in excess, then God or some supernatural power will intervene to destroy us. Rather, the effects of our excesses themselves would cause our downfall.
Kabir Das addressed the pitfalls of excess in one of his dohas.
Ati ka bhala na bolna, ati ki bhali na choop |
Ati ka bhala na barasna, ati ki bhali na dhoop ||
Meaning: It is not good to speak too much, nor it is to speak too little. Excess of rainfall is bad, just as an excess of sunshine is bad.