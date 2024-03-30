Uplifting oneself: Swami Sukhabodhananda's wisdom to embrace reality over imagination

A group of expectant fathers was waiting in the hospital. The nurse came out and asked, “Who is Kuppuswamy? Congratulations, you have a daughter.” Ramaswamy stood up and screamed at the top of his voice and said, “I have been waiting three hours before him.”

We live in an illusion that we are just one. Who we are is one thing and what we suppose ourselves to be is another thing. The person we suppose ourselves to be needs to be observed. We observe the world outside, but we have to observe the world within. Our thoughts and feelings have to be clearly observed.

When we observe ourselves, we find that our imagination takes control of our life and then we superimpose our imagination on reality. It is this superimposition one has to observe. Life is interesting with imagination. We are free to imagine but let us not treat imagination as reality. Unless an imagination becomes a reality, it is still imagination. Discarding imagination does not make us miserable.

What makes us miserable is expecting imagination to be a reality. What is more interesting is that the reality is full of wonder and marvel but we are not able to see it.

For instance, look at your eyes, they can see millions of things, so too your ears can hear millions of sounds. Your nose can smell millions of things. You are not able to see this marvel but instead say to yourself, ‘Only if I see this form, I will be happy. Only if I hear these words, will I be happy. Only if I taste these things, will I be happy.’