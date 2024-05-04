Starway of ambition: Aligning career with zodiac sign

Career, love and money form part of life. Needless to say, a good career attracts everything in your life. Most people have a hard time choosing the right career and that’s where astrology can help them. Here are the ideal career options based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ideal careers: Entrepreneurship, sales, marketing, athletics, leadership positions

The first of the 12 zodiac signs, Aries personalities are mostly dynamic. They love leadership, hence they can excel in careers that include leading and making decisions. They have the skills to become good entrepreneurs and innovators. Sales and marketing are good professions for them too, as they have great communication skills. With their great physical abilities, they can also become good sportspeople.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ideal careers: Finance, real estate, culinary arts, horticulture, environmental conservation

Stability and determination are the main characteristics of a Taurian. They have excellent growth in security, start-ups etc. They can also have good careers in fields like accounting, finance, property selling, hospitality and culinary. They love nature, so they can do well in environmental preservation too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ideal careers: Journalism, public relations, teaching, sales, technology

Geminians are mostly very talented, versatile and adaptable. They can have diverse career paths. They are excellent in roles that require great communication skills; so they can be good at journalism, public relations, sales and marketing, teaching and technology. Their ability to multitask sets them apart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ideal careers: Healthcare, counselling, social work, education, hospitality

Cancerians love nurturing and caring for others, and empathy. They can have excellent careers in healthcare, counselling, social work, education and hospitality. Being emotionally strong and having an intuitive nature suits professions that need helping others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ideal careers: Performing arts, entertainment, fashion, entrepreneurship, advertising

If there is a natural-born leader among all zodiac signs, it is Leo. They have excellent career growth that allows them to showcase their creative skills and charisma, which include performing arts, entertainment, fashion, entrepreneurship and advertising. Leos have confidence and magnetism that attracts everyone.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Ideal careers: Healthcare, research, administration, analysis, education

Virgo individuals are very detail-oriented and analytical, excelling in careers that require precision and good organisation. They can pick healthcare, research, analysis, administration, and education as careers. Their problem-solving skills makes them valuable in any profession.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ideal careers: Law, mediation, diplomacy, customer service, arts

The more social and diplomatic Librans are, the more they like to be socially recognised. They can be excellent in careers that require lots of negotiation and collaboration. They can be good in roles like law, mediation, diplomacy, customer service and the arts. They have an ability to see both sides of an issue, making them effective peacemakers and mediators.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Ideal careers: Psychology, investigation, research, finance, entrepreneurship

If there is a sign that is full of passion and determination, then it is Scorpio. Yes, they have great depth and intensity. They can be good in roles such as psychology, investigation, research, finance and entrepreneurship. They can uncover truths and can become good detectives or investigative officers.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Ideal careers: Travel, teaching, publishing, entrepreneurship, outdoor pursuits

Sagittarians are known for their adventurous nature and philosophical thoughts, which include lots of exploration and discovery. They can be good travellers, teachers, publishers, entrepreneurs, etc. They have a great thirst for learning and new experiences. They can be good at expanding their horizons and seeking knowledge.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Ideal careers: Business, finance, management, engineering, politics

Capricornians excel in careers that require hard work and determination. They perform well in fields like business, finance, management, engineering, and politics. Their practical and strategic thinking makes them valuable assets in professions focused on long-term goals or planning.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Ideal careers: Technology, social activism, humanitarian work, entrepreneurship, arts

Known for their innovative skills, Aquarians excel in careers that involve creativity and humanitarianism. They can perform well in the fields of technology, social activism, humanitarian work, entrepreneurship and the arts. Their open mindset and desire to make a positive change makes them valuable assets for innovative projects.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ideal careers: Art, music, healing arts, counselling, spiritual leadership

Pisceans excel in careers that involve creativity and spirituality. They can do well in art, music, healing arts, counselling and spiritual leadership. Their empathetic nature makes them very valuable, especially in jobs that require deep emotional understanding. So, being with a Pisces partner is helpful.

By Gurudev Shrie Kashyap

The writer is an astrologer, palmist and the founder of the All India Institute of Occult Science