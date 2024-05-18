Epics for children: There is hope for everyone

From the land of Bengal comes the tale of two brothers Jagai and Madhai. It has been immortalised in a painting by renowned painter Nandalal Bose. The brothers were born in a Brahmin family at Nadia in present-day West Bengal. They fell into bad habits. All day, they would eat meat, drink wine, and harass the womenfolk. They were trouble-makers and people used to avoid them deliberately.

Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, who is considered an avatar of Vishnu, used to live in that area. He once told his associates Nityananda Prabhu and Haridasa Thakur to go to every house and ask the people to chant the name of the Lord. While going around, the two came across Jagai and Madhai. They asked them to chant the name of God. Jagai and Madhai got extremely angry and ran after them to beat them up. Nityananda and Haridasa were not frightened but did not want to fight. They ran and entered the home of an associate to save themselves.

One night, Nityananda was returning in the dark from a kirtan. He came across Jagai and Madhai. They recognised him. Madhai became furious and struck him on the head with a broken earthen pot and he started bleeding. When Jagai saw this, he restrained his brother. Nityananda stood patiently, tolerating his pain, but onlookers ran to inform Chaitanya of this. He decided to punish the two brothers. He summoned his Sudarshan Chakra (divine discus) and went to the spot. On seeing him with the chakra, the brothers got terrified. However, Nityananda intervened on their behalf and begged Chaitanya to spare them. Chaitanya was pacified when Nityananda told him how Jagai had saved him from further harm at Madhai’s hands.