Art of simplifying life

Life comprises two domains-the external world and the internal world. The external domain is where we are all lost in in the outside world of office, home, family, social status, etc. This is a different world. Very few people realise that there is an internal world comprising emotions, thoughts, fears, moods, apprehensions, paradoxes, conflicts etc.

The Philosophy in Sanskrit is called Darshan Shastra. Darshan means seeing. When one listens to what is being spoken, one will know, and thus he/she will begin to see. We should not say, “I will go home and see.” If we do not understand, then we must see it as it is – that we do not understand.

Look at this example. There was a postponement of a flight from Delhi to Hyderabad because of commissioning of operation of new airport at Delhi. The next flight was sometime in the evening. This is the external world. A CEO was busy checking out other airlines to get on to a flight out of Delhi. This is the world outside. What happens when one misses a flight?

If one is a seeker, one looks at what is happening in the internal world. The internal world may be, “I feel miserable. I feel upset, I feel frustrated that such delays are happening”. This is the internal world of thoughts and feelings. The internal world involves how deeply upset one is, how angry one is…etc. The internal world has deeper impact on oneself than the external world. This should be clear enough.

The internal world has its own reality. If a person is going through a divorce, it is the external world. The internal world is filled with thoughts such as, “Oh! I am going through a divorce”, “I am going to throw acid on her”, “I am going to kill my wife”, etc. There is more agony and torment in this than the divorce. Is this clear? One has to see it right here, not later.