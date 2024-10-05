Art of simplifying life
Life comprises two domains-the external world and the internal world. The external domain is where we are all lost in in the outside world of office, home, family, social status, etc. This is a different world. Very few people realise that there is an internal world comprising emotions, thoughts, fears, moods, apprehensions, paradoxes, conflicts etc.
The Philosophy in Sanskrit is called Darshan Shastra. Darshan means seeing. When one listens to what is being spoken, one will know, and thus he/she will begin to see. We should not say, “I will go home and see.” If we do not understand, then we must see it as it is – that we do not understand.
Look at this example. There was a postponement of a flight from Delhi to Hyderabad because of commissioning of operation of new airport at Delhi. The next flight was sometime in the evening. This is the external world. A CEO was busy checking out other airlines to get on to a flight out of Delhi. This is the world outside. What happens when one misses a flight?
If one is a seeker, one looks at what is happening in the internal world. The internal world may be, “I feel miserable. I feel upset, I feel frustrated that such delays are happening”. This is the internal world of thoughts and feelings. The internal world involves how deeply upset one is, how angry one is…etc. The internal world has deeper impact on oneself than the external world. This should be clear enough.
The internal world has its own reality. If a person is going through a divorce, it is the external world. The internal world is filled with thoughts such as, “Oh! I am going through a divorce”, “I am going to throw acid on her”, “I am going to kill my wife”, etc. There is more agony and torment in this than the divorce. Is this clear? One has to see it right here, not later.
Kurukshetra is the conflict of two brother in the Mahabharata. The conflict and tension arose because the Gurus “Bhishma” and “Drona” were on the Kauravas side while their head and hearts were with the Pandavas. See the complexity in this. Two brothers from the same family and with the gurus on one side while Gurus hearts lay with the other. Often life is complex. Can one bring simplicity in perception to the complexity of the external world? This is the awakening of the internal world.
Life is complex. Even during a complex situation, if one can handle it with smile, he can view the complexities in a simple manner. If one brings simplicity in his/her perception, complexities become clear facts or issues that need to be worked out. Nevertheless, the internal world of emotional turmoil is complex, in which even a simple issue appears complicated.
There is the story of a wife who asked her husband for a lot of money. The husband asked, “Why do you need so much money”. The wife responded, “because I saw silk saris costing Rs 10 each, nylon saris for Rs 7 and, cotton saris for Rs 5, Please give me as much money as possible to buy as many as possible. They are so cheap.” The husband said, “Arey, yeh isthrika dukhan hai”. (It is an ironing shop). The wife was right in her own way by thinking that a silk saree was for Rs 10, but she did not realise that it was the cost for ironing, not for buying.
Therefore, we should not consider seeing and listening as superficially as words denote.
Join the free online Navaratri celebrations with Swami Sukhabodhananda Ji on October 12. The utsav that begins on October 3 runs until October 12.
Contacts: 99017 77003 / 91080 70452
Can one bring simplicity in perception to the complexity of the external world? This is the awakening of the internal world. Life is complex