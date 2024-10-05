The way to healing and blooming

Bestselling American author Jodi Picoult once said, “Anxiety is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do, but it doesn’t get you very far.” It is this negative perception that celebrity astrologer Nitin

Manchanda, a specialist in the share market with expertise in Vedic and medical astrology, aims to address through Bach flower therapy. “The outcome of emotion, thought and perception decides our emotional and mental well-being,” explains Manchanda.

Here’s what he recommends to remedy planetary issues that affect different zodiac signs:

Sun

Represents: Ego and vitality.

If the Sun is not in a good position or is in transit, the immune system may get affected. There are problems of migraine skin diseases and irritable mood.

Applies to: Leo

Recommendation: “We provide the Bach flower Water Violet to address rigidity. Chicory flower is given to heal stubbornness.”

Moon

Represents: Emotion and intellect. The Moon impacts our thinking power. If Rahu afflicts the Moon, one starts having hallucinations and becomes self-sabotaging.

Applies to: Cancer

Recommendation: “Cherry Plum. If someone is experiencing respiratory issues, Walnut and Agrimony are recommended. To address mood swings, we suggest Walnut and Beech flower.”

Mars

Represents: Courage and stamina. Mars impacts how you take life upfront.

Applies to: Zodiac signs like Aries and Scorpio. They fall under Mars and are usually go-getters.

Recommendation: “Bach flower Holly.”

Mercury

Represents: Intellect, education and communication. If Mercury is not well-placed, you are most likely an overthinker. This can lead to problems like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and skin allergies, bloating and indigestion.

Applies to: Gemini, Virgo

Recommendation: “To help overthinkers, we usually recommend White Chestnut. Star of Bethlehem is given for acid reflux and to calm down the nervous system.”

Jupiter

Represents: Wealth

When the energies of Jupiter are scattered, you lose control of your senses, become an overeater and waste money on vices.

Applies to: Sagittarius, Pisces

Recommendation: “Bach flower Mustard is given to help regain wealth.”

Venus

Represents: Youth

An ill-placed Venus leads to suppressed sexual energy. It may result in blood disorders.

Applies to: Taurus and Libra

Recommendation: “We recommend Crab Apple for detox. Wild rose can be given to someone lacking interest in having a social life.”