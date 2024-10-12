If you can’t handle success, failure is not far

From the book Yoga Vasishtha comes the story of the demons Dama, Vyala and Kata. There was a chief of demons called Sambara who built an opulent magical city in the sky. The riches of this city surpassed even heaven. There was intense rivalry between the gods and the demons, who fought frequently. To destroy the gods, Sambara produced three demons through his magical powers.

They had the names Dama, the snare; Vyala, the snake; and Kata, the mat, given to them for entrapping, enfolding, and enwrapping the enemy. Sambara sent his armies under the leadership of the three demons against the gods. A fierce battle raged between the two armies, and the sounds of their clashing weapons filled the sky.

The demoniac powers of Dama, Vyala and Kata proved too much for the gods, whose army fled on all sides like a flooded river overflowing its banks. The defeated gods went to Brahma and narrated their misery. Brahma told them to be patient and bide their time.

He told them that the demons may be stronger presently, but their strength will vanish like the image of a man in a mirror. He predicted that the demons would not be able to handle their success. On the other hand, the gods had risen above pain and pleasure. Dama, Vyala and Kata were elated with their success, but their greed would lead them to their ruin.