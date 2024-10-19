Five spiritual laws of attention

On the surface, life appears to be unpredictably random and chaotic. However, thousands of years of recorded collective spiritual wisdom and what neuroscientists are now discovering about the human brain uncover patterns emerging from this randomness and chaos. These patterns are distilled here into five laws of attention that flow from and into each other. Understanding these laws can bring clarity, direction, and purpose to our lives.

1. The Law of Focus: When we persistently focus on something with intensity, integrity, and grit, we unlock its secrets, manifest it, and expand its presence in our lives. “A genius is someone who uses more and better use of their subliminal thought processes than the rest of us.” ~Frederic Myers, British psychologist.

Neuroscientist David Creswell and his colleagues at Carnegie Mellon University have discovered that our nonconscious mind determines what is important to us based on what we think about, imagine, feel and pay more attention to. Then, as we deal with other routine chores or fall asleep, it keeps working subliminally over time to connect relevant pieces of information in our memory and develop strategies to achieve it. This law reveals how we can harness the wisdom of our unconscious mind and use the transformative power of attention to unlock our potential for personal growth. It also inspires us to shape our reality by choosing what we persistently focus on.

2. The Law of Earnestness: The universe propels our evolution at a pace in proportion to our passion for uncovering purpose and meaning in our lives. “Happiness or success cannot be pursued, for both can ensue only as a by-product of our dedication to a cause greater than us.” ~Viktor Frankl, author of Man’s Search for Meaning.

When we have an address (or a goal) and give ourselves no option but to reach there, we will get there anyway. However, often, it is not what we achieve eventually but what we become in the process that is the greatest reward of undertaking that journey. Brain scientists researching neuroplasticity have discovered that the brain grows in the direction of challenges it receives and in proportion to the frequency and magnitude of these. Understanding this law gives us the courage to embark on our “purpose” journeys, fuels the passion and energy needed to persevere and inspires us to push our boundaries and evolve.