Happiness is a choice

Mata Amritanandamayi By

Children, we live in a frenetic age. We barely have time to catch our breath as we rush from one task to another. “Don’t just sit idle. Do something!” Since childhood, we have heard our parents and teachers say this. But the time has now come for us to think, “Why not sit still for a while instead of doing something?”

Excessive speed in anything kills its beauty. It is like forcibly opening the petals of a rosebud; we will only rob it of its fragrance and beauty.

Most of the things we pursue will not give us happiness. Not only that, they will take away whatever happiness we have. Some people come with their families to the beach to watch the sunset, but spend their time chatting on their mobile phones instead. Hence, they are not able to appreciate the beauty of the ocean or the glory of the sunset.

Even at home, many people spend their time on Facebook, and neglect to look at the faces of their wife or children sitting right beside them. The wife might be sad over something or the children might be feeling troubled, but the husband or father will not have time for them.

Once, when a man returned home from work, he saw his five-year-old son waiting for him. The boy asked, “Dad, how much do you earn for one hour’s work?” The man replied, “Rs 300.” “Dad, please give me Rs 200!”

Thinking that his son wanted the money for a new toy, the father became irritated. “I don’t have time for your childish nonsense. Don’t speak another word to me!”

The son silently went inside his room and closed the door. After a while, the father felt that he ought to have been more loving and patient with his son. He opened the door to his son’s room and asked, “Son, have you slept?”

“No, Dad, I haven’t.” "Hope you’re not feeling sad because I became angry with you earlier. Here’s the Rs 200 you asked for. Son, why do you need this money?”

The boy’s face lit up with joy. He took out Rs 100 from under his pillow. Holding the money out to his father, he said, “Dad, here’s Rs 300. Will you please spend an hour with me?”

Whether we laugh or cry, days will go by. If we cry, we only stand to lose. We will become weak, lose our health, and lose our sleep. Many people thus turn their lives into a huge loss.

We cannot exit through a closed door. If we put in the effort, a door will certainly open before us. So, don’t cry looking at the closed door. If we try, sooner or later, a door will open and we will be able to get out. We ourselves are the light and the darkness on our own path. Do not lose your mental strength. That is our real wealth. If we lose that, everything is lost. Hold firm to your self-confidence.

Like all other decisions, happiness is also a decision. Take a firm decision that, “Come what may, I will be happy. Come what may, I will be brave.”Amid your busy life, do not forget to look at the world around you. Share some love, kindness and joy with your family, friends and colleagues. Live in the present moment. Enjoy life.The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

