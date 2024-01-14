No peace like home

Vastu Acharya Manoj Shrivastava By

Picture this. You are waking up every morning in a home that feels like a peaceful haven; every object and space is thoughtfully arranged to promote calmness and serenity. The ancient Indian practice of Vastu is all about harnessing the energy or ‘prana’ that flows through your home to create a harmonious environment. While it is often considered another language for good design, Vastu is different from design. It focuses less on how a space looks and more on how it feels. By incorporating simple yet effective techniques, you can turn your home into a tranquil oasis that soothes your mind, body and soul. Let’s embark on a journey to create a home that nourishes your spirit and elevates your life.

Declutter Regularly

Decluttering is a key principle in Vastu. By removing items that you no longer need or use, you can create a clean and organised space that promotes positive energy flow. Clutter can block the flow of prana and create a sense of chaos. Therefore, regular decluttering is essential for maintaining a harmonious home.

Use Soft Colours

Painting your walls in neutral hues such as beige, white or pale blue can create a peaceful and calming atmosphere. Bright, bold colours can be overwhelming and disruptive to the flow of energy in your home, whereas soft colours promote relaxation. This simple tip can create a space that nourishes the body and mind.

Bring in Plants Indoors

Adding lush greenery can improve the quality of the air, create a more harmonious environment and promote prana. The presence of plants can also bring a sense of love for nature and tranquillity, helping you feel more down to earth. Whether you choose potted plants, a vertical garden, or a mini indoor jungle, including them in your design can help you create a space that feels vibrant.

Use Lighting Properly

Lighting plays a crucial role in Vastu. By positioning lamps in areas where you need them the most and using dimmer switches to control the brightness, you can create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Bright, harsh lighting can be disruptive in your home, whereas soft, warm lighting can soothe the mind and body. Following this simple tip can help you create a space that feels cosy and comfortable, no matter the time of day.

Create a Focal Point

Choosing a central element in each room such as a piece of art or a beautiful piece of furniture can create a sense of balance and harmony. This focal point acts as an anchor, drawing the eye and helping to distribute energy evenly. Whether you choose to highlight a stunning painting, a waterfall, a unique sculpture, or a cosy fireplace, a focal point makes you feel grounded.

Incorporate Water Elements

Water elements are a powerful interior design technique. The gentle trickle of a fountain or the soothing sound of an aquarium can promote a sense of calmness. Water is associated with wealth, prosperity and the flow of life.

Add Natural Textures

The use of natural textures is a significant aspect of restoring the vibe of your space. Integrating materials such as wood, stone and wool into your decor can enhance the ambience of your home, promoting balance. These textures bring a touch of the outdoors inside, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that positively impacts the flow of energy in your home.

Incorporating Vastu principles can be a transformative experience. Focusing on the flow of energy, or prana throughout your home will help promote relaxation, rejuvenation and overall wellbeing.

Vastu Acharya Manoj Shrivastava

The author is a well-known Vastu and geopathic stress corrections consultant, and astrologer

