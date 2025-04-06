The pathless path

Look at life. Present in our life is fear, frustration and chaos and hence harmonious cosmos is lost. Also present in our life is fear and hurt. With fear and hurt, one is drowned in the past, is it not?
The dissatisfaction of the past creates a distaste to the present and distrust to the future. The future will be the extension of the present and present, the extension of the past. See this vicious cycle.
How to be free from this chaos? How to be free from this disharmony? Learn to ask questions to yourself rather than to the other. The moment you say, “Tell me”, then you disown the capacity to discover. Don’t disown the power to see, power to discover and find out answers within. There are things which can only be experienced, and when you thus experience, fresh understanding will open up. This is the mystery of spiritual dimension of living. Truth is the ultimate experience. It is an experience-less experience. Experience-less in the sense, it is not limited by the experience but at the same time, it is not a concept but an actuality. There is a limitation of language in conveying this truth which is not found in a concept of a path but has its pathless path, a pathless way. It is the mystic way.
If you interpret them in the usual way, you will miss it. The mind that interprets knows the structure of concept, but the truth is not a concept. One’s mind driven by fear can project a solution based on fear. A miserable person can understand joy only with reference to the absence of misery. Joy is not just absence of misery, but joy is a presence. Silence is not the absence of sound but the non-dual presence. In any opposite, there is conflict and hence chaos.
A true spiritual mind is a mind, which is calm, peaceful and in that peace it creates space, which is capable of seeing beyond conflict. Conflict is a creation of one’s inconsiderate self or the ego. A mind, which is in fear and/or in frustration, is a mind in conflict, and such a mind can see only chaos and not cosmos. Such a mind is filled with the occupation of thoughts. Thoughts of the past, thoughts of hurt, fear, frustration and hence it goes on interfering in the perception of what is. These thoughts are layers and layers filled with references. Every reference has a story and these stories create the material to spin into a world of sorrow. Hence, all Vedic mantras end up with peace, peace and peace.
When you listen even to an enlightened master with such a noisy mind, you will only hear master’s words, and interestingly the meaning is always with the master. A silent mind is not born out of any force, but with deep understanding of the beauty of the peace and in such a state one can perceive the unknown.
With a peaceful mind when one hears from the master that a person not only gets the words but the meaning “as well”. More than the meaning, the person will also get the significance of the meaning which will enable him to understand beyond.
A mind filled with fear, frustration and despondency, is a mind which is asleep. In that state, one can never understand the cosmic state of oneness but only experience the “mind state” of chaos. Truth cannot be explained but experienced. Learn to see things without words. Then one can see the actuality of “what is” rather than “what should be”.