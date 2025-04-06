The pathless path

Look at life. Present in our life is fear, frustration and chaos and hence harmonious cosmos is lost. Also present in our life is fear and hurt. With fear and hurt, one is drowned in the past, is it not?

The dissatisfaction of the past creates a distaste to the present and distrust to the future. The future will be the extension of the present and present, the extension of the past. See this vicious cycle.

How to be free from this chaos? How to be free from this disharmony? Learn to ask questions to yourself rather than to the other. The moment you say, “Tell me”, then you disown the capacity to discover. Don’t disown the power to see, power to discover and find out answers within. There are things which can only be experienced, and when you thus experience, fresh understanding will open up. This is the mystery of spiritual dimension of living. Truth is the ultimate experience. It is an experience-less experience. Experience-less in the sense, it is not limited by the experience but at the same time, it is not a concept but an actuality. There is a limitation of language in conveying this truth which is not found in a concept of a path but has its pathless path, a pathless way. It is the mystic way.

If you interpret them in the usual way, you will miss it. The mind that interprets knows the structure of concept, but the truth is not a concept. One’s mind driven by fear can project a solution based on fear. A miserable person can understand joy only with reference to the absence of misery. Joy is not just absence of misery, but joy is a presence. Silence is not the absence of sound but the non-dual presence. In any opposite, there is conflict and hence chaos.