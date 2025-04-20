Never go uninvited

From the Skanda Purana comes a lesson about not going to a gathering if not invited by the host. Sati was Lord Shiva’s wife. Her father, Daksha, did not like Lord Shiva, but he still married his daughter to him as he was advised by Lord Brahma to do so. Once, when Daksha arrived at the Naimisha Forest, he was honoured by everyone present there. Only Shiva did not get up or offer any salutations to him. This angered Daksha, and he berated Shiva for associating with vampires and goblins, and residing in cremation grounds. He also declared that since Shiva had disrespected a Brahmana, he had violated the varna system, and should be banned from all yagyas. When Shiva’s follower Nandi protested, Lord Shiva calmed him down, but Daksha remained angry.

Once Daksha organised a great sacrifice. He invited Suras, Asuras, Gandharvas, Kinnaras, Apsaras, Vidyadharas and renowned sages. He did not invite Shiva or Sati. Rishi Dadhichi was the only one to point out that Lord Shiva should have been invited. On being rebuffed by Daksha, Dadhichi walked out of the ceremony. On the Gandhamadana mountain, word reached Sati that her father had organised a great sacrifice. Surprised that she or Shiva had not been invited, Sati went to Shiva and suggested going to the sacrifice. Lord Shiva advised her not to go saying that those who go uninvited to another’s house have to face insult which is more painful than even death. Sati wished to confront her father and insisted on going. Lord Shiva relented.