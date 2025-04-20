Six ways to build your humility muscle

Once, Radha asked Krishna, “Why is your flute closer to your lips than me? I envy it so much.” Krishna replied, “Because it has emptied itself, it can let my music flow through it.”
Krishna’s message can be a life saviour. More people have been destroyed by their successes than failures for want of strong humility muscles. So, how can we empty ourselves of ego and become hollow and humble like Krishna’s flute?
Like a muscle, humility grows stronger with practice, letting us bear success without ruin. Depending on the strength of this muscle, some falter at minor wins, others manage great triumphs, and the genuinely humble wield limitless success with grace. Here are six ways to strengthen your humility muscle:
1. Eavesdrop on your thoughts of pride.
Success can tempt us to perceive ourselves as relatively superior, believe we have more rights than others, be rude or intolerant to people, and disregard or belittle them. Consequently, we begin to lose vital personal and professional relationships, and with these, our peace, happiness, health and sense of fulfilment. Hence, when success strikes, listen to your thoughts. Feel the joy, even pride—it’s human. However, immediately after that, think of how the Musician chose you as His flute. Recall the unseen hands, the support from unlikely people, the mentors, lucky coincidences, and countless other graces that made it possible. Remind yourself of people who are way more competent than you but live somewhere unnoticed. You are just plain lucky to have the right opportunities.
2. See the illusion of self.
Remember, nothing inside you is truly your own. The concept of “I” is an illusion, as the same consciousness experiences life through all beings: humans, rabbits, lions, fish and birds. Everything contributing to your success has been borrowed; even your body was given to you. You can read, write and speak because someone taught you these skills that enabled your success. You can be luckier than others but never superior.
3. Embrace your cosmic smallness.
See Earth as a speck of dust amid billions of stars and planets. Picture yourself as one among billions of fleeting bubbles that form and burst in a moment on this particle we call Earth. How frail is your grandeur? In vast eternity, your pride dissolves like words traced on water. Recognise the folly of deeming yourself grand, and let this cosmic truth humble you into awe.
4. Focus on loving and respecting others.
People quickly forget the deceased, even if they were remarkable. We don’t know who wrote the Vedas or built the pyramids. We ought to realise a bitter truth: our so-called successes mean nothing to others unless they benefit from them. Instead, people want to know how much you love and respect them and how good you make them feel. If you leave others feeling inferior and hurt, you fail colossally, despite your achievements.
5. Use your power with empathy.
Greatness is not in the conquest of empires through bloodshed and war. I remember a video of a baby elephant’s friendship with a four-year-old human child when I think of greatness. While playing hide-and-seek, the elephant playfully lifted the child’s cap with her trunk, hid it in her mouth, and then presented it to the puzzled child like a magician. The toddler giggled. Next, the baby elephant gently rested her foot on the toddler’s chest as he lay back, smiling. My heart skipped a beat, fearing a misstep could crush him. Yet, the video zoomed in, revealing her quiet wisdom and care. She barely touched his chest, exerting no pressure, displaying a tender act of trust. The baby elephant did not need to show her power to a friend. She knew she was more powerful, but instead of displaying it, she exercised caution and ensured the child’s safety.
6. Develop self-awareness.
Self-awareness is the ability to reflect on our behaviour from the perspective of those whose lives we influence through our actions. Our karate teacher taught us, “You will become very powerful soon. Never use this power to prove your superiority; use it to defend the weak.” We can develop this teaching as an attitude. To feel superior, we may unknowingly judge others in areas where we are stronger, leaving others feeling inferior—fashion designers eye clothes, scholars test knowledge and bodybuilders notice others’ muscles. Growing awareness of such acts of arrogance in our behaviour enables us to discover greater humility.
How you use your power reveals your character. Use your power to serve, not crush. In every encounter, lift others, leaving them feeling valued and loved, with hearts warmed by your kindness.
Remember: humility is not thinking less of the music coming through you (the flute), but understanding that the Musician is someone else. It is not you doing it; it is happening through you.