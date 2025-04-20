Six ways to build your humility muscle

Once, Radha asked Krishna, “Why is your flute closer to your lips than me? I envy it so much.” Krishna replied, “Because it has emptied itself, it can let my music flow through it.”

Krishna’s message can be a life saviour. More people have been destroyed by their successes than failures for want of strong humility muscles. So, how can we empty ourselves of ego and become hollow and humble like Krishna’s flute?

Like a muscle, humility grows stronger with practice, letting us bear success without ruin. Depending on the strength of this muscle, some falter at minor wins, others manage great triumphs, and the genuinely humble wield limitless success with grace. Here are six ways to strengthen your humility muscle: