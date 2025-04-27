When Vishnu fought Shiva’s wrath

While stories abound of the minor gods fighting each other, it is rare to find the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva standing against each other. One such story comes from the Taittiriya Samhita, which is part of the Krishna (black) Yajurveda, and Shatapatha Brahmana of the Shukla (white) Yajurveda and Gopatha Brahmana of the Atharvaveda.

When Devi Sati, Shiva’s wife, immolated herself after her father Daksha insulted Shiva, word reached Lord Shiva. He jumped up in anger and uprooted a plait of his matted hair and angrily dashed it upon the Kailasha mountain. From this dashing, Virabhadra and Bhadrakali emerged. Lord Shiva ordered Virabhadra to destroy Daksha’s yagya (sacrifice). Virabhadra left with the ganas (Shiva’s followers) to carry out his orders. Daksha appealed to Vishnu, who had come to attend Daksha’s yagya, to protect him. Vishnu told him that he would protect him, but rebuked him for showing disrespect to Lord Shiva and told him that because of his behaviour, the gods gathered for the sacrifice were not strong enough to defend him.

The Devas and Daityas prepared to fight the Ganas. Indra rode on his elephant Airavata, and the other gods also rode their vehicles. The ganas and Virabhadra fought furiously and caused them to flee in different directions. Then Vishnu entered the battlefield. On seeing him, Virabhadra bowed before him and said, ‘Why have you come here to fight on the side of Daksha? How do you expect to be victorious after witnessing what he has done? To me, you are just like Shiva, but if you continue to face me with a desire to fight, I shall give you liberation.’