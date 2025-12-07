Accept Everything as God’s Gift

Children, it is natural for people to blame circumstances when they encounter failures in life. We blame other people or situations for our failures, sorrows, and hardships. But if we reflect deeper on this, we will realize that the fundamental reason for all our problems lies within ourselves. If we are prepared to turn within and recognize our weaknesses, we will be able to overcome any situation.

For instance, if someone throws garbage from the upper floor of a house as we are walking by and it falls on us, we may feel angry with the person for tossing the waste out so carelessly. But they did not mean to throw it on us, and we can also forgive them for this.

That said, there might be occasions when we will have no choice but to accept certain situations calmly, even when they are unfavorable. For example, imagine that a rotten mango falls on our head while we are strolling through a mango orchard, causing its putrid juices to drip down our forehead and cheeks.

We angrily curse the mango and the mango tree, and then, further inflamed, curse the earth’s gravitational pull also. We would be acting like a complete idiot because it is natural for ripe mangoes to fall from branches. We must learn to accept such situations without reacting in any way.