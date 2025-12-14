The Art of Spiritual Evolution

Each of us has an unspoken desire deep in the heart of our being—a faint longing to find the real meaning of life itself. This inner addressing is the nature of spiritual evolution. The body is built by food and work; similarly, the spirit is meant to be cultivated towards harmony and realisation. Spiritual evolution is not based on abandoning the world; it is more a matter of knowing how to live in it in an enlightened manner.

Life is a cycle of routine to many people; hard work, duties and longings repeating again and again. Although order in life is provided by the routine, once it gets to be mechanical, one begins to lose consciousness. Awakening in that repetition is the first thing to spiritual development: to stop, breathe out and know that every deed that is done with attention is sacred.

In the Himalayas, silence is a teacher. The mountains’ stillness has an enormous amount of power and knowledge. They tell us that we should not seek progress in being active, but rather in being at home with ourselves, when thoughts, deeds, and energies act in the same direction as the larger movement of life.