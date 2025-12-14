Where the Rakshasas Came From

Ravana, the Rakshasa King of Lanka, is a popular character from the Ramayana. Every child in India knows his name—a brilliant scholar, a great devotee of Lord Shiva, a master veena player, and yes, the man with ten heads! Yet, despite Ravana being so famous, most people do not know the origin of the rakshasas. There are three fascinating theories about their origin.

The first theory comes from the Ramayana itself. When Lord Rama asked Rishi Agastya about the rakshasas, the rishi said, ‘When Lord Brahma was born from the lotus, he created water, and to protect that water, he created several beings. Those who said ‘rakshami’—meaning ‘I will protect’—were called rakshasas. And those who said ‘yakshami’—meaning ‘I will sacrifice’—became known as yakshas.

The second theory comes from the Markandeya Purana. It says that after Lord Brahma created gods, demons, and humans, night fell. In the darkness, Brahma felt hungry and thirsty. In that state, he created certain beings who were hungry and thirsty and tried to eat Brahma himself! Brahma cried out, ‘Protect me!’ Those who said ‘raksham’ (we will protect) were called rakshasas, and those who said ‘yaksham’ (we will eat) became known as yakshas.