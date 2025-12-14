Witnessing the Cosmic Consciousness

We are in a constant search mode on the outside. Is there wisdom to search within ourselves? I find myself suffocated and lonely in spite of my stupendous worldly successes. Is there a way out? What will one realise when one begins the search within?”

This was a question raised in a corporate gathering.

Your journey within will take you from the gross to the subtle. The ‘gross’ body is the physical body you identify with: heart, brain, liver, lungs, etc. This physical body is the sthula shariram. Delve deeper, and you will perceive something intangible, finer than the body: your thoughts. This is called sukshma shariram. Look even further, and you will find something subtler than thoughts: feelings. Beyond that lies something subtler than feelings: your values, called karana shariram. At the deepest level, beyond body, mind, and intellect, is pure awareness, known as sakshi chaitanya. You will observe that certain values give rise to feelings; from these feelings, thoughts emerge; and from thought, actions follow.

Therefore, an object has a form, your body has a form, but your thoughts are subtler, and your feelings even more so. Your values are almost formless. Take music, for instance: it has a certain form, yet the feeling a raga evokes has no form at all. Go even further, and your values are shaped by beliefs. Beyond these beliefs, there is someone witnessing all of this—a sakshi, the conscious observer. When you connect with this witnessing consciousness, a spiritual awakening occurs. Being a sakshi, or witness, leads you to cosmic consciousness. Only by experiencing the consciousness that transcends the ego can one access cosmic consciousness. Hence, witnessing consciousness serves as the doorway to the cosmic.