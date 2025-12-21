Discovering the Divine Connect

We live in unprecedented times. The Industrial Revolution once took centuries to bring about change in human society and human behaviour, transforming it completely. However, the digital revolution has compressed change into just a few years. While technology has connected the world and increased affluence, it has also brought stress, loneliness, and disconnection with the constant overflow of accessible knowledge. Many young people today, despite thousands and millions of online followers, struggle with depression and a feeling of a lack of real connection. If progress does not lead to the welfare and happiness of people, something essential is missing.

Knowledge and realisation

Lord Krishna tells Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita 9.1 that what He is conveying to him has two aspects: jñanam (gyan) and vijñana (vigyana). Lord Krishna explains two types of knowledge: jñanam is theoretical knowledge, and vijñana is realised knowledge.

Idam tu te guhyatamam pravakshyamyanasuyave

jñanam vijñana-sahitam yaj jñatva mokshyase shubhat

Reading about a country is different from visiting it, just as reading a book on swimming is different from entering the water. Spiritual knowledge is similar. Without practice, it remains theoretical. Sadhana, or disciplined practice, transforms knowledge into realisation. Meditation is a vital part of that sadhana, enabling us to experience the truths we study.