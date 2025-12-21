Faith can Conquer Fear

Children, we are always gripped by the fear of something or the other, and this is killing us every minute. Fear haunts us whether we are awake or asleep. We are afraid to either do or not do something. Fear grips us when we feel that we cannot resolve problems. We magnify the problems that we are facing today and the ones we might face tomorrow, and then we start to worry.

But if we bravely take one step forward, we will see our problems becoming more manageable. We are mostly worried about the future. But if we turn to look at the past, we will see that most of our fears were unfounded.

We need to be grounded in reality. Once we understand the nature of every object, we need not fear it. Fire is needed to cook food, to stave off the cold, to dispel the darkness and for many other things. But if we touch fire, our hand will get burnt. So, if we understand its nature and how to use it properly, we need not fear fire.