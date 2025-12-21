How Thief Ratnakar Became Rishi Valmiki

Narada said, ‘You have to bear the name of Rama in your heart and on your lips. You are wasting your life gathering wealth by evil means. Who are you doing this for?’ Ratnakar said, ‘I am doing it to sustain my wife, my children and my parents.’ Narada said, ‘Why don’t you go and check with them? They are enjoying the fruits of your evil acts. Will they also share your sins?’ Ratnakar said, ‘You are trying to trick me. When I go home, you will escape.’ Narada said, ‘If you don’t trust me, tie my hands and legs to this tree.’ Ratnakar did so and went home. He asked his wife. She said, ‘The day you married me, you assumed the responsibility of providing for me. How you meet my needs is your business, not mine.’ Ratnakar went to his father. The father said, ‘I am an old man. It is your responsibility to take care of me. It is up to you how you do that.’ Ratnakar went to his children, but they too denied any responsibility for his evil acts.

Ratnakar was shocked. He went back and freed Narada and asked him to give him the wealth of Rama. Narada told him to chant the name ‘Rama Rama’ continuously. Ratnakar was ignorant. After Narada left, he started chanting. At first, he chanted Rama's name but soon forgot what Narada had told him and started chanting in reverse ‘Mara Mara’ which means ‘I died’. Ratnakar’s sentiments were so pure that he was able to achieve sainthood even by wrongly pronouncing the Lord’s name.