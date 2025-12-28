A Step Beyond Positive Thinking

Imagination rules the world, as the saying goes. True, imagination is the source of all visible actions, but it alone is barely sufficient to produce results in the real world.

The thoughts in our minds are our primary actions. They are the starting points of secondary and tertiary actions, which are performed through speech and the external sensory organs, respectively. The latter are the five working organs—hands, feet, genitals, anus, and tongue. We place so much importance on actions performed through the five karmic, senses, but give hardly any significance to the thoughts that run through our minds.

The mind is the seat of emotions and also the soil from which thoughts of all types, varieties, colours, and shades sprout. There are thoughts—deliberate and stray, logical and illogical, moral and immoral, constructive and destructive, progressive and regressive, cheering and depressing—that originate in the mind, and they all affect us. They influence our speech and other actions. After all, thoughts are a flow of energy for which the driving impulse comes from the soul, the master of the physical body. Therefore, thoughts are ascribed to the soul as actions. The human soul—which, in essence, is the human being—has to take responsibility for all thoughts, in both qualitative and quantitative terms. After all, the ego-self, intellect, mind, and senses—both the inner, subtle senses and the outer, gross ones—are appendages of the soul. They are working tools for the soul, enabling it to perform actions and refine itself in its progressive journey.