The Making of Maturity

Don’t complain too much. The wheel that squeaks louder is the one that gets replaced often. Your energy field also touches people.
One needs to bring the light of understanding into every aspect of life. When this light is present, even death reveals itself as a doorway to the divine. When one door closes, another opens. When there is love in the heart, silence in the mind, and relaxation in the body, universal energy flows unhindered, transforming life into a song of the divine.
A sign of maturity is when you operate from the ‘higher self’ and not from the ‘lower self’. The latter is full of addictive thoughts and filled with likes and dislikes, dogmas and conclusions. The ‘lower self’ discourages you by creating invisible obstructions. Thoughts emerging from the ‘lower self’ always interfere with one’s inner growth. Learn to put them away. Renounce such thoughts.
The Vedas say, ‘neti, neti’, meaning ‘not this, not this’. Don’t give them power, and don’t identify with them. When you are hurt, the ‘lower self’ draws energy from it. Renounce it. Create a blissful body; just feel happy. The ‘higher self’ encourages you by keeping your mind empty, yet filled with silence. Allowing the ‘higher self’ to operate is maturity.You experience a sense of ripeness. When a fruit is ripe, it falls from the tree. When you are ripe, your ‘lower self’ drops from you.
We are born from a cell that carries within it the history of evolution, and thus we are born as perfect human beings. This is cosmic intelligence. There is no fixed identity as such; rather, we are a flow of cosmic intelligence. In contrast, over time, an individual acquires knowledge through education, which creates identity. Such an identity struggles to be extraordinary, through which uniqueness is established. Thus, the ego is created. When the urge to be extraordinary is removed, one can live an ordinary life with extraordinary awareness and alertness.
This requires patience and perseverance—bothneed to be balanced in our lives. We need to understand the difference between patience and laziness. Patience is alertness, whereas laziness is dullness. When there is patience, alertness results.One becomes available to the rising sun, the gentle breeze, and the twinkling stars. There is no sense of urgency to reach out, but rather a deep energy that allows something to be let in. Drop the struggle to be unique. Instead, learn to sit silently. You will find that the whole world of stars, moon, and birds is welcoming and entertaining. Just lie down, see the vastness of space, feel the silence in the breeze, and the warmth of the earth.
Being aligned with nature allows mysterious energy to flow into you like Himalayan springs. You will soon discover that patience is god’s gift to you. You then develop the ability to float in the river of life. Learn to go within. When there are dust particles in your eyes, your whole-body intelligence attempts to remove them. In the same way, your spiritual intelligence invites you to go within.
When there is boredom, be happy that something within you is inviting you to reach out to the more interesting parts of yourself. This is similar to the way we once felt physically disconnected from our mother. That disconnection was a great gift necessary for our growth.