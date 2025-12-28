The Making of Maturity

Don’t complain too much. The wheel that squeaks louder is the one that gets replaced often. Your energy field also touches people.

One needs to bring the light of understanding into every aspect of life. When this light is present, even death reveals itself as a doorway to the divine. When one door closes, another opens. When there is love in the heart, silence in the mind, and relaxation in the body, universal energy flows unhindered, transforming life into a song of the divine.

A sign of maturity is when you operate from the ‘higher self’ and not from the ‘lower self’. The latter is full of addictive thoughts and filled with likes and dislikes, dogmas and conclusions. The ‘lower self’ discourages you by creating invisible obstructions. Thoughts emerging from the ‘lower self’ always interfere with one’s inner growth. Learn to put them away. Renounce such thoughts.

The Vedas say, ‘neti, neti’, meaning ‘not this, not this’. Don’t give them power, and don’t identify with them. When you are hurt, the ‘lower self’ draws energy from it. Renounce it. Create a blissful body; just feel happy. The ‘higher self’ encourages you by keeping your mind empty, yet filled with silence. Allowing the ‘higher self’ to operate is maturity.You experience a sense of ripeness. When a fruit is ripe, it falls from the tree. When you are ripe, your ‘lower self’ drops from you.