Escaping brain rot

Many of us may have read or heard about ‘brain rot’, announced by the Oxford University Press as the Word of the Year for 2024.

After reading about it, most of us may have jumped onto Google to know more about it, right? Because nowadays, it is the most common thing to do. So, what is it? To put it simply, it is defined as cognitive and emotional fatigue resulting from excessive consumption of digital content. Again, most of us would agree that for many years, we have been living in a world overrun by screens, notifications and infinite scrolls, leading to our collective attention spans dwindling, our patience wearing thin and our mental clarity being clouded by the constant influx of information.

And hence this ‘rot’ isn’t a sudden affliction; it’s the byproduct of years spent tethered to technology. Social media, streaming platforms and now the promise of the metaverse are all amplifying this overstimulation. While the metaverse, which is a shared digital universe where virtual and augmented realities converge, offers thrilling possibilities, it also deepens the rabbit hole of digital escapism.

And that raises an important question: Can the metaverse coexist with spirituality, or does it widen the chasm between our outer distractions and inner peace?

Today if we look at our regular day, we would realise how often we reach for our gadgets, not out of necessity, but out of habit. So, this compulsive engagement is the essence of brain rot. And metaverse, with its immersive environments and boundless experiences, risks becoming the next frontier of digital overconsumption.

Imagine not just scrolling through posts, but living in a digital world that demands your time, emotions and energy. What is scarier is that this kind of excessive engagement might blur the lines between reality and illusion, leading to a detachment from the real world. And what happens to the soul which is the core of our being, when it’s constantly fed with simulations instead of authentic experiences? Just imagine!