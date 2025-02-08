Decoding freedom

Freedom is a complex issue to understand. We talk about religious freedom,political freedom and freedom to do what we want. Have you observed the birds flying and the vastness of the sky? To observe, you have to pay attention.

When your mind is obsessed with the self, can you notice the marvel of the sky and the blooming of a flower? When your mind is pre-occupied with your ‘self-talk’, can you observe beauty? You cannot see the beauty of the mountains if you are filled with worries, problems or concerns. Your mind has to be still and calm to observe beauty. From such a calm mind, sensitivity arises and in that sensitivity, freedom is born.

Merely having independence is not freedom. Many people are independent, yet they are bound and not truly free. Freedom is a state in which you are not a victim of your fear or hurt. You are not a victim of your world of thoughts and emotions.

They are passing clouds, and you are the free sky. Clouds do not bind the sky. You are the sky of consciousness in which the clouds of thoughts and emotions move. Such is the space of freedom. When your inner world is silent, you are free, and in that freedom, you are not bound by anything. Freedom is not just doing what you want to do. It is something much deeper. For example, one should be free to observe the beauty of the morning and the chirping of the birds. But when one’s mind is preoccupied with personal concerns, it is not free.